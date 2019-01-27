Randy Alcorn: Our Nation Is in the Grip of the Moron Minority

The controversial incident earlier this month in Washington, D.C., between a Native American man, who was attending the Indigenous Peoples March, and Make America Great Again hat-wearing students from an all-boys Catholic high school, who had attended the annual anti-abortion March for Life, ignited another partisan dumpster fire on social media.

On Twitter, selected portions of a two-hour video appeared to show the students mocking the elderly Indian. All the while the students are being jeered and insulted by members of an African-American group, the Black Hebrew Israelites, which is probably not remnants of one of the lost tribes.

Some over-eager mainstream media rushed to report the incident before sorting out the confluence of confusion that it was, and in so doing betrayed impartiality for implication, exposing a left- or right-leaning perspective. That in turn fueled the “fake news” meme from both sides of America’s idiotic ideological divide.

Sloppy journalism aside, this incident has gotten far more media attention than it merits. Ultimately, it is just another skirmish in our nation’s self-destructive bipolar political civil war in which every issue is fought over with the snarling hostility of rival packs of hyenas claiming a carcass.

There is a seething fervor that seeks victories, no matter how petty, by making the other side wrong regardless of facts or reason. Assumptions replace objective examination. Truth is not the objective, winning is.

The sad reality is that even if the media objectively report the facts, ideological idiots condemn as fake news anything that contradicts their fixed belief systems.

The nation is in the grip of a contentious moron minority that places partisan ideology and “destroying” the other side ahead of everything else. As a nation, we have fallen victim to this moron minority, allowing them a level of influence well beyond their numbers — influence that now infects government to the highest levels.

The partial government shutdown, the border wall controversy, the spat over the State of the Union address are all manifestations of this bipolar ideological idiocy and clear evidence that morons exist on both sides of it. Virtually absent among them is anything remotely resembling reason or the general welfare.

The behavior of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and President Donald Trump over when and where to deliver the State of the Union address is reminiscent of adolescents in a schoolyard standoff putting on a display of stupid stubbornness to show all the other kids how tough they are.

When Trump says the world is laughing at us — as he so often does — he’s right, but for the wrong reason. The laughter is over the childish behavior of our national leaders and the consequent ineptitude of our government.

A president needs to rise above the ideological idiocy, not foment it. For someone who boasts about making America great again, Trump, by his haphazard, divisive, leadership and childish petulance, has only made that boast more improbable.

What is not funny is that the American people are ultimately responsible for this embarrassingly shameful situation. The very real and critical challenges confronting this nation go chronically unaddressed while the morons bitterly squabble over meandering ideologies chockfull of incongruous and contradictory positions.

For example, morons on the right fret about “socialism” and decry proposals for things like universal health care, but howl over any attempts to reduce their Social Security or Medicare benefits. They condemn abortion as murder of unborn children and vigorously petition government to prohibit it, but will only petition an invented deity to protect born children from being murdered with guns. Meanwhile, they undermine efforts to provide birth control that would obviate the need for abortion.

Morons on the left agonize over human-caused global warming and wealth disparity while ardently supporting immigration of impoverished masses — even providing sanctuaries for illegal immigrants. The connection between environmental degradation and population seems to escape them. And, unless someone comes along who can feed the masses with two fishes and two loaves of bread, ultimately wealth disparity will not be lessened by increasing human population.

Morons on the left are obsessed with identity politics. Any self-proclaimed aggrieved group, no matter how small or easily slighted, must be afforded special accommodation.

A recent eye-rolling example of this is the imposition by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, of a gender-neutral pronoun (they) on some state government language. The intent being to avoid offending that tiny fraction of the population that insists they are neither male nor female or that identifies as the gender opposite of their congenital anatomy.

Is this really a critical issue requiring government intervention? Such political idiocy distracts from addressing serious problems that affect the entire population.

I believe that the majority of Americans are reasonable decent people wanting what is best for the entire nation. They must understand that there is no one ideological bromide that will deliver that. To promote the general welfare and find workable solutions to actual problems, policy makers must be pragmatic, fact-based, fair and ethical.

We certainly don’t have that in the current U.S. Senate where most Republicans are cravenly clinging to power by catering to their party’s moron-minority. How a Senate majority leader or a House speaker can singlehandedly short-circuit representative government by preventing the people’s elected representatives from introducing or voting on proposed legislation is an egregious flaw in our system of government.

The intelligent reasonable majority in this country has to unshackle government from the moron minority. Morons from either party must be voted out each election and replaced with candidates who aren’t.

It may take several elections, but we need to clean this up.

— Randy Alcorn is a Santa Barbara political observer.