Randy Alcorn: Cure for Constipated Consciousness Is a Psychedelic Trip

In his latest book, How to Change Your Mind, author Michael Pollan explores the science of psychedelic drugs and discovers that they can work remarkably positive changes on human consciousness, including curing or significantly mitigating mental maladies. His research included his own ingestion of psychedelics.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs said that taking LSD was one of the two or three most important things he ever did.

This is a conclusion shared by many people — including me — who have taken LSD and other psychedelics. As one of my old friends and fellow trippers remarked, “it clears the cobwebs out of your mind.”

It sure does.

Pollan offers that psychedelics do this by minimizing the ego — the attachment to self — and sometimes even temporarily detaching self from the overall experience of existence. I can attest to that. Pollan’s empirical observation is accurate.

Losing ego-centricity can panic some folks — the bad trip — but it is not dying. Rather it is a profound change in consciousness that reveals the interconnectedness of all living things. There is an integrating energy that pervades everything. You can see it sometimes — that purple haze Jimi Hendrix sang about.

Practitioners of transcendental meditation report that they can eventually get to that same state of universal consciousness without drugs. After years of dedicated practice, they probably can, but some of us were in a hurry.

Psychedelics are not addictive, are nontoxic and flashbacks are an urban myth. The change in consciousness experienced with them, however, can leave a lasting impression that continues to inform one’s perspective throughout life.

It has for me. I quickly became disabused of the psychological handrails of theology and ideology that cloud the mind with fabricated certainties that substitute belief for knowledge and faith for facts.

As I enter the last decade or so of my life, I have no fear of death. Whatever that pervasive eternal energy is, I am part of it. As the Dalai Lama wryly responded to a question about his own death, “Just a change of clothing.”

As I observe and opine on current conditions and the issues of the day, I can get grumpy, even caustic, because I can see the unnecessary suffering people inflict on each other and how egocentricity translates into a mindlessly rapacious greed that not only hurts others but also despoils our common home — earth.

Minds shuttered in a fortress of fabrications, fantasies and fears are not free to find truth or rational solutions to common problems. So much of the evils in the human condition derive from constipated consciousness.

Too many people believe they know what is right, true, and therefore best for all of society. These busybodies typically base their certainties on religious beliefs, not science, evidence or logic.

And, whatever charity and compassion they claim to have for their fellow sojourners on this planet, it is diluted with dictates of dogma-derived moralities.

This can be seen in the recent attempt to derail California’s physician-assisted suicide law, which is supported by the vast majority of Californians but opposed by a handful of religious busybodies.

We see similar religious impositions on abortion rights, equal rights for LGBTQ folks, and in public education where religious busybodies work to insert their beliefs into curricula, and diminish science and critical thinking classes that discredit or question those beliefs.

If they are successful in their misguided efforts, people are hurt.

Then we have the ideological idiots who divide the entire universe of human thought into just two perspectives — liberal and conservative. Like angry chattering monkeys throwing feces at each other, all they do is make a stinking mess of everything.

Any approach toward improving the general welfare or solving real problems is obstructed by pigheaded doctrine that agonistically conflates liberals with communism and conservatives with fascism.

Any ideas of altering the economic system to mitigate the worst depredations of capitalism are hysterically damned as evil socialism that will enslave us all. You know, like in Denmark, Sweden and Germany.

Meanwhile, the economic elite, who actually run this country and take 80 percent of its wealth, benefit from the public being dumb and distracted by devotion to off-the-shelf belief systems that require no critical thinking and divide the nation up into politically convenient mutually antagonistic tribes.

Pay no attention to the folks behind the curtain getting richer while most of you squabbling among yourselves over identity politics struggle to pay your bills.

The human condition might be greatly improved if more people cleared the cobwebs out of their minds and let go of the psychological handrails they grip so tightly. Pollan argues that a hit or two of LSD or psilocybin could do the trick.

However, there are a lot of uptight people out there white-knuckling those rails. Pollan warns that some people — particularly those with serious psychological disorders — can be adversely affected by psychedelic drugs. He advises that psychedelics be taken under the direct supervision of a competent, experienced “guide.”

Well, that’s good advice, but we didn’t have many guides 40 years ago. We did have great desire to know and to experience the truth.

It’s no mystery why the federal government quickly made psychedelic drugs illegal but for a few exceptions. Why would the established authorities in this country want a population that could clearly see things the way they really are?

Randy Alcorn is a Santa Barbara political observer. The opinions expressed are his own.