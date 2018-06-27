Randy Alcorn: Sanders Berning Down the Political Class’ House of Cards

As support for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders increases so does concern in Hillary Clinton’s camp.

Sanders’ surprising popularity has Clinton’s campaign apparatchiks scrambling for ways to extinguish the Bern before it becomes a conflagration that once again reduces her White House ambitions to ash.

The argument against Sanders made by the Democrat cognoscenti is that in a general election he would be roundly rejected as too socialist by the majority of American voters who erroneously equate socialism with communism, and not with the general welfare — Social Security, Medicare, public health and safety, infrastructure and fair market regulation.

Clinton’s Cassandras wail that a Sanders nomination would ensure the election of a Republican president who, joining a Republican Congress, would unloose the hounds of hell on America.

The new Republican president would appoint two or three U.S. Supreme Court justices giving the court a majority of troglodyte conservatives in the mold of Justice Antonin Scalia, and soon America’s social-political landscape would resemble that of Texas.

Pretty scary stuff.

So, the Clinton camp scolds say supporting Sanders is dangerously delusional. With pedantic certainty they insist that Sanders can’t win. Better to support Clinton and be assured there will be no radical changes to the left or the right.

Yet, the critical challenges confronting the nation are not being met by the current entrenched political parties — now locked in perpetual ideological stalemate. How does that get resolved without significant if not radical change?

Can Clinton bewitch the irrationally hostile Republican Congress to accept compromises where President Barack Obama’s charm and cajoling could not? Would things really be any different with Clinton in the White House?

Yes, contend her choir. Because Clinton is a deft deal maker, experienced working in the muddy political trenches, she can get things done and get Washington working again. But how and for whom?

Would Clinton cooperate or collaborate with the ideologically impaired Republican Congress? And, would conditions for most Americans appreciably improve or would the forces of greed, who continue to own government, be the big beneficiaries of a Clinton presidency?

To answer that question consider how Clinton got so rich, so quickly. How did she earn her money? Who paid her? Who are her most generous campaign donors?

The answers are huge speaking fees, Wall Street and Wall Street. She is clearly the preferred candidate of the forces of greed. The very forces that Sanders boldly, unequivocally calls out and wants to rein in.

Americans at the lower economic levels and those who are in the fading middle class comprise the vast majority of the nation’s population. They despair that capitalism in America has been perverted to advantage the few at the expense of the many.

They are becoming increasingly disaffected with their continuing loss of status and opportunity.

Sanders not only identifies these issues, he also fearlessly identifies the causes, and that goes a long way to finding solutions.

Clinton, meanwhile, lighting a torch from Sanders’s fire, identifies those problems, too, but tends to shy away from focusing on the real sources of those problems — maybe because those sources are found among her generous patrons.

Like most establishment Democrats, Clinton is just one side of the old tarnished coin that has long been in the pocket of the forces of greed. The other side of that coin is the establishment GOP. Flip that coin, and either way it lands most Americans lose.

The Machiavellian mechanics maintaining the Democratic Party machinery want to convince Americans that a Clinton nomination is inevitable so no one should waste money and a vote on Sanders.

Sanders supporters should just capitulate to an inevitable Clinton nomination — it has been foreseen and resistance is futile. Be realistic, be pragmatic they say. Besides, even with her faults Clinton would be preferable to any Republican running for president.

How do American politics ever change when “realistic” and “pragmatic” mean submission to the status quo? Why be a Machiavellian marionette settling for the lesser of two evils when good is available? Cut those strings.

Despite what the political manipulators want people to believe, politics is not like astrophysics, where the destination of an object can be accurately predicted from its current trajectory.

Politics is millions of people making personal choices. If enough people decide Sanders is the better candidate, Clinton’s nomination is not inevitable. Nor is a Republican victory in the general election.

Nearly every day reveals more depredations and corruption from the sociopathic greed that has transmogrified virtually every corner of American society into a grasping, gluttonous profit center dedicated to enriching the few with little or no concern for the general welfare.

It is not just the military-industrial complex that President Dwight Eisenhower warned of. It is also the medical-industrial complex; the higher education-industrial complex; the charity-industrial complex; and it is government that has been captured and corrupted by the forces of greed.

Sanders is that rare opportunity for Americans to do something about it. And although a Sanders presidency would not immediately transform America and suddenly institute fair market capitalism, it would be a transcendent start in that direction.

It would announce that the American people have had it with business as usual, and would prompt broader political change. If Sanders can be elected to the presidency, other decent, ethical people can run for and be elected to offices at all levels of government.

— Randy Alcorn is a Santa Barbara political observer. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.