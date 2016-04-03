Randy Alcorn: Santa Barbara’s People-Packing Exposes ‘Water-Wise’ Claim as a Myth

The few rainstorms that hit the Santa Barbara area this past winter have temporarily greened up hills and gardens but have done virtually nothing to replenish reservoirs that are now merely muddy ponds, soon to become sun-baked flats.

In response to the most severe drought in centuries, Santa Barbara has voluntarily reduced its water use by more than 30 percent, to about 10,000 acre-feet annually.

Just before the current drought, the city used about 15,000 acre-feet, and not too long ago guzzled closer to 18,000 acre-feet — back in the days when folks could take longer showers, flush their toilets regularly and have lawns.

As the current drought enters its fifth year and El Niño evaporates into false hope, city residents will be asked to decrease their water use even more — to 35 percent — and pay more for the water they use.

On top of last year’s increase, the city will impose a double-digit rate increase for water this year. And, if the drought persists and forces the city to rely mostly on desalinization, rates will undoubtedly be pushed up even higher, making water a major expense item for many residents.

During the recent Water Commission update, Water Resources manager Joshua Haggmark explained to City Council members that even if additional water is available from Northern California or anywhere else, getting it here is a problem.

Conveyance capacity limitations along with evaporation are the culprits and could result in draconian restrictions on Santa Barbara water users this summer.

Haggmark proposed a range of increasingly severe restrictions that could be imposed if water supplies are delayed or cannot be augmented. That range culminates in prohibiting all outdoor water use — no water for gardens, trees, pools or car washing.

But building — more housing, more commercial developments — was spared.

Although prohibiting new development was briefly discussed at the City Council meeting, it was dismissed as having minimal impact on water usage. Haggmark reported that new development increased the city’s annual water demand by 30 acre-feet. He opined that 30 acre-feet was not worth affecting the economic interests of those involved in development.

Clearly, City Hall struggles with conflicts of interest between safeguarding the singular ambiance of the city and permitting exploitation of it by developers. The city relies on property, sales and occupancy taxes to finance its bloated bureaucracy.

Development increases those tax revenues — and, after all, there is a growing pension liability to fund.

The City of Santa Barbara promotes its water conservation efforts as “Water Wise” ... while the city’s position on new development is “Water Foolish.” If current new development increases water use by 30 acre-feet each year, in 10 years use is increased by 300 acre-feet, in 30 years by 900 acre-feet.

Looking around the city and seeing all the multiple-unit housing that in recent decades has been, and continues to be, shoehorned into neighborhoods, one can reasonably question the validity of Haggmark’s numbers.

It defies credibility that the massive La Entrada development on Lower State Street, along with such projects as the 89-unit apartment complex — with pool — under construction on Upper State Street, and the seven-unit apartment complex on Castillo Street will suck up only 30 acre-feet of water.

Councilwoman Cathy Murillo defended such people-packing projects with the tiresome, short-sighted justification that the city has a severe housing shortage and needs more rental units.

No, the city needs less population.

The current drought did not cause Santa Barbara’s water predicament as much as it exposed it. The crisis began decades ago when the forces of greed — with the help of the courts and state politicians — overruled Santa Barbara’s efforts to cap population, and began packing in more people than the place could comfortably support.

The inevitable consequences are environmental degradation, erosion of Santa Barbara’s exceptional ambiance, and dangerously diminished water supplies.

Current efforts by the environmental groups, like Santa Barbara Channelkeepers’ attempt to intervene in the restart of Santa Barbara’s desalination plant, are sadly quixotic — and too late.

Ninety thousand people are not going to dig latrines so that aquatic microorganisms don’t get hurt in the process of providing potable water. The fate of the tiny marine life was sealed decades ago when Santa Barbara could not or would not hold back the people-packers.

How much better would the city be able to weather drought if it could have capped its population at 70,000? If the city’s current population of 90,000 can get by with 10,000 acre-feet of water per year, a population of 70,000 would use less than 7,800 acre-feet.

It is dangerously risky to bet against global climate change not chronically threatening California’s water supplies. Mega droughts are a real possibility now.

That should make a strong case for imposing growth restrictions in Santa Barbara and throughout California — if they were truly water wise.

Building enough desal plants, water pipelines and reservoirs won’t happen soon enough, nor will they do anything but delay the inevitable environmental catastrophe if human population is not brought down to sustainable levels.

Every place has its capacity limit. California reached its limit about 25 million people ago. The current drought is a harsh reminder of that reality.

— Randy Alcorn is a Santa Barbara political observer. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.