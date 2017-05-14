Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:09 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Randy Alcorn: A Few Taxing Questions About Santa Barbara’s Rough Roads

By Randy Alcorn, Noozhawk Columnist | @noozhawknews | updated logo | May 14, 2017 | 12:35 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council is considering a ballot measure that, if passed by voters in November, would increase the city’s sales tax rate by 1 percent to 8.75 percent.

The city’s justification for the increase is that the expected $22 million in new annual revenue would help address its neglected and rapidly dilapidating infrastructure — a condition the city has determined will require $546 million over 20 years to remedy.

Meanwhile, the State of California will soon significantly increase gasoline taxes and car registration fees to repair the state’s deteriorating highways.

Santa Barbara residents and all Californians have not been stingy about paying taxes. Indeed, they are the highest taxed population in America.

Consider all the state and local taxes Californians pay: income tax, sales tax, property tax, fuel tax, tobacco tax, utility taxes, bond reimbursements and more. Then there are the license fees that must be paid to do just about anything from operating a lemonade stand to fishing.

Before Santa Barbara voters agree to pile yet another tax onto the burden they already bear, it would be prudent for them to ask a few questions and carefully consider the answers.

How does it come about that the highest taxed population in the country must endure roads resembling those in the Gaza Strip? Some roadways are so cratered and crumbling they look like they’ve been targets of air strikes.

How is it that a city blessed with more than 1,000 municipal employees — which is as many as double the employees other California cities of similar size have — cannot maintain its streets in good repair? How does Santa Barbara’s bonanza of bureaucrats benefit city residents?

How is tax money being spent by the city and how are spending priorities determined?

If the city’s request for increasing the sales tax is to repair the streets, why is there no legally binding requirement that those additional taxes be dedicated to that purpose? As proposed now, those taxes would just be dumped into the city’s General Fund — the mother of all slush funds — and could be spent as the city sees fit.

In the recent past, other local sales tax increases, in particular the county’s quarter percent increase, promised to repair roads but, obviously, has not yielded that result. That streets and thoroughfares have been allowed to fall into such poor condition even as the taxpayers’ burden only gets heavier is jarring witness to government’s slippery financial management.

If general financial accounting, with its accruals, reversals, deferrals, depreciation, etc. is arcane to the layman, government accounting (fund accounting) is alchemy. It is like following a pea and shell game, with money moving about from bucket to bucket. And, while the city’s budgets can be found online, the presentation does not facilitate a clear and easy understanding for most folks.

Santa Barbara residents, as well as conscientious City Council members, should demand to see a straightforward, clearly readable financial report comparing the city’s revenues and expenditures by department and by major expense category over the past 30 years — 1987, 1997, 2007 and 2017.

It might prove enlightening to see how the percentage of money spent in the various categories has changed. For instance, over the years, how does the percentage of money dedicated to maintaining infrastructure compare to the money dedicated to staff compensation, especially pensions?

Certainly, the rate of inflation must be factored into a 30-years analysis. Construction materials have become pricier over the past 30 years — another reason not to let repairs backlog.

Regardless of inflation, many costs can be controlled by competent management — chief among those costs is staffing and compensation. While the private sector has diligently controlled costs while increasing productivity, government hasn’t always been similarly diligent.

Like just about everything else in America’s economic jungle, government has become another profit center for certain groups of people to use as a vehicle to enrich themselves. Exploitation of taxpayers is easier to pull off if those taxpayers can be misled and confused about public finances and what are truly necessary or controllable costs.

Does the city really need to compensate public employees so lavishly? Would there be no competent applicants for city jobs if total compensation were, say, 10 percent less? Do staffing levels have to be so comparatively high?

Why do the city’s contractors have to pay their employees at a level someone has determined is a “living wage” when those employees will and do work for less on non-city jobs?

Why does nearly every decision confronting the city require an expensive outside study? How can the city be willing to spend money to paint blue flood lines on its streets and to place odd art objects along them but not have money enough to keep those streets in good repair?

What is more important to Santa Barbara’s residents, good roads or questionable and unnecessary spending?

Let’s see that report. And, if Santa Barbara residents find that it justifies another tax increase to fix their roads, then they should vote yes. If not, they should vote no and demand the city find the money in one of its many buckets — and fix the damn roads now.

— Randy Alcorn is a Santa Barbara political observer. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 