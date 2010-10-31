Randy Alcorn: The Clown Circus Won’t End on Nov. 2

As practiced in America, representative democracy is ugly. Political campaigns are mostly mendacious propaganda barrages aimed at convincing the voter that a candidate’s opponent is the spawn of Satan. Besides offending the sensibilities of those who value civility, and insulting the intelligence of people who have any, what these viciously calumnious campaigns do is convince potential voters that neither candidate is worth electing. Many people, out of disgust, confusion and frustration choose not to vote at all, and many of those who do vote, take an air-sickness bag into the polls and choose the candidate they hope is the lesser bozo. What a way to run a republic.

Politics in America have degenerated into an ideological war between liberals and conservatives waging scorched-earth campaigns that effectively turn off reasonable minds and allow elections to be decided by the true believers at the far ends of the political spectrum. The result is incessantly quarreling government — ineffective, often stalemated, and grossly self-serving. It doesn’t matter if political candidates are Republicans or Democrats, once elected their goal is to stay in office at almost any cost — certainly at the cost of truth, fairness and integrity.

Vet almost any campaign’s content through one of the fact-check Web sites and invariably what is found are gross exaggerations, distortions and wholesale fabrications, all intended to mislead the public. The real issues confronting America are reduced to slogans and shallow sophistries persistently repeated and designed to convince voters that a candidate has a workable solution to the issues.

Meg Whitman tells us that by making California more business friendly she can cure the economic malaise plaguing the state. Jerry Brown says we must live within our means and return political power to the local level. Neither of these gubernatorial candidates tells us how they are going to do that with the dysfunctional clown circus that is the Legislature. The governor is not an absolute monarch whose word is law — although that may be a better model for California than what we are suffering with now.

Most politicians gravitate toward perpetual political office, the higher the office the better. Power can be intoxicating; the compensation is generous, and with lavish retirement benefits, it lasts a lifetime. In spite of promising to limit her stay in office to two terms, Santa Barbara’s career congresswoman, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, succumbed to the magnet of that political office, which she continues to hold, thanks in no small part to representing the nation’s quintessential gerrymandered congressional district, the 23rd. A perfect example of why Proposition 20 needs to pass and Proposition 27 needs to be defeated.

Prop. 20 would remove elected representatives from determining congressional districts — including and especially their own — while Prop. 27 is a cheeky attempt by our self-serving duopoly politicians to keep redistricting in their sticky hands.

John Hager is a true independent running for the 23rd District seat. We need objective minds in government, not ideologues and party loyalists who create more problems than they solve. Hager would be a much better choice than either of the duopoly candidates, Capps and Republican Tom Watson.

The race for our Assembly district features veteran duopoly candidates Das Williams and Mike Stoker, Democrat and Republican, respectively. No one else is running, and that’s too bad. Williams has always had that lean and hungry look for an ever higher spot on the political food chain, while Stoker is just trying to get elected to office rather than appointed to one. I’m not sure how either of these guys is going to end the clown circus in Sacramento.

Conditioned by pandemic advertising to be brand conscious, Americans are no less influenced by brand in politics than they are in consumer products. But, if a product consistently performed as poorly as duopoly government has, would we continue to buy those brands? Yet we dutifully continue to vote only Republican and Democrat, never taking a chance on independents or other parties. What are we afraid of, electing clowns? But, so often, by voting for the duopoly, that is exactly what we have been doing.

I haven’t voted for the duopoly in nearly 30 years, and while my candidates never win I don’t feel like I need to take a shower and burn my clothes after casting my vote. No one voter can change it all, but if enough voters depart from the duopoly, change can be made. If we will consider independents and other parties, our chances for better government are improved. A vote in good conscience is never a wasted vote.

