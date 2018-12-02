Randy Alcorn: The Power of Forbidden Words, and Its Abuse

When you read or hear the “N-word,” what word immediately comes to mind? It isn’t “numbskull” is it? Most everyone knows what the euphemism substitutes for. You can’t help but think the actual word, but you dare not speak it — at least not loud enough to be heard — lest you incur consequences that, depending on the circumstances, can be quite severe.

Last month, Santa Barbara City College’s vice president of Business Services spoke the forbidden word during a staff workshop meeting in which campus racism was being discussed. Although the meeting’s attendees understood and confirmed that the word was used as way of explanation to further the discussion, and that the speaker of the word used it with no malicious intention, she was quickly and roundly castigated by a crowd of outraged and offended students, staff and administrators.

When confronting the use of the forbidden word it appears that overreaction is never excessive.

Faced with a lynch mob of the outraged and offended, the SBCC president quickly sought to placate them and save his vice president from the noose. He blanketed the media with a letter of apology — in which he reconfirmed that his repentant VP was innocent of evil intent — and assured everyone that the college is dedicated to combatting and eliminating racism and inequity on campus.

Further, he ordered all 52 staff members who were at the ill-fated workshop to attend “cultural sensitivity training” — apparently just hearing the dreaded forbidden word warps the listener’s mind and requires reprogramming therapy as soon as possible.

In an attempt to slake the outraged offended crowd’s lust for humiliating punishment of the VP, the president put her on unpaid administrative leave — a lump of coal in her Christmas stocking.

Even though some of the offended admit that the vice president is a good person who intended no harm, they insist that she must be punished anyway.

But for many of the offended, unpaid leave is merely 30 lashes and not enough punishment. They have demanded career crucifixion. She should lose her job for the “harm caused” by speaking the forbidden word.

Hmm, harm.

What harm is incurred when one is offended? Are bones broken? Is flesh torn? Are internal organs ruptured? Unless there is clearly libel or slander, using a word that people find offensive is not a tort under the law. If people can be punished for offending others, at some point we will all likely be subject to punishment.

Does the forbidden word have magical dark powers so that if it is spoken three times in rapid succession it becomes an evil incantation that raises from the depths of hell a cadre of Ku Klux Klan that plants burning crosses in front of folks’ homes?

The forbidden word is still listed in the dictionary. It is widely found in literature, including American classics — although political correctness zealots have recently sought to ban or redact those classics because they contain the forbidden word.

Trying to eliminate the forbidden word by punishing anyone who uses it, no matter what the context in which it is used, increases the power of the word. If you want a word to lose its potency, let it be abusively overused and misused.

The word “racist” is becoming such a word. Those who cannot defend their positions with facts or cogent arguments often resort to that calumny in an attempt to discredit people who can. Too often, issues in America are expediently reduced to racism while all other realities and complexities of the issue are discounted or ignored, e.g. immigration.

Yet, clearly, racism remains a stubbornly lingering reality in America. Denying that reality is even more ostrichistic than denying global climate change. By itself, the widespread and recurring police abuse against black Americans is tragic confirmation of entrenched racism.

But attitudes won’t be changed, and racism won’t be eliminated by punishing people for vocabulary — especially if those people include allies and potential allies. The no-exceptions, inflated-infraction, tactic will more likely hinder efforts to combat racism by alienating friends, hardening the opposition and inciting angry defiance against word policing.

What such over-zealous, misguided exercises of senseless political correctness do is briefly empower those who have little power but great grievance. These people take easy umbrage and are always on the lookout for transgressors — especially high-profile targets. Inflicting punishment and humiliation on those who have more power can be intoxicating to those who have less of it.

There is no shame in having power and position, but there is if it is abused or used fecklessly. By allowing an inquisition of political correctness to intimidate and punish any staff member, student or administrator — most asininely for a harmless utterance of a word — the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees and its president have not advanced the cause of anti-racism.

They have just enabled a different monster.

Randy Alcorn is a Santa Barbara political observer. The opinions expressed are his own.