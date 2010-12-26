Randy Alcorn: The Root Causes of Terrorism

The negative opinions and pronounced suspicions held by the West toward Islam are understandable given the murderous acts of terrorism that in the name of Islam some Muslims have inflicted on the West. Adding to the jaundiced views held by the West toward Muslims are the sharp cultural differences between the Muslim world and the West. For example, Western societies do not punish women who fail to dress in a prescribed manner, nor do they stone women to death for infractions of religious proscriptions.

Many characterize the nature of the terrorism committed by followers of Islam as a conflict between Islam and the West, further assessing the source of that conflict to be the unquestioning, over-zealous devotion to Islam and to opportune interpretations of the Koran. For the terrorists, mass murder is sanctioned by divine will.

The barbarity of Islam as practiced by its impassioned fanatics appalls the West and strains Western societies’ adherence to tenets of religious freedom and nondiscrimination. But, from a historical perspective, followers of Christianity have behaved with equal savagery. The horrific torture and lingering painful executions that Christians inflicted on those who strayed from absolute devotion, or who were accused of violating Christian doctrine, are among history’s worst.

If it is religion that incites people to behave like deranged monsters then John Lennon was right, the elimination of religion would be a worthy imagination. But, religion has inspired as much if not more noble human behavior as it has ignoble human behavior. The source of reprehensible human conduct is not peculiar to a specific religion nor does it require religion. People have demonstrated the capacity for homicidal evil with or without religious provocation.

The conditions common to despicable human conduct by today’s Muslims and history’s Christians are the same — ignorance, fear, poverty, powerlessness and a male-dominated society. These were pervasive in Dark Ages Europe and are today in much of the Muslim world. Illiterate and uneducated people are more susceptible to superstition, prophets and demagogues. Fear is exacerbated by and feeds off of ignorance — especially of the great unknown. Religion is so alluring to so many because it offers ready answers to the mysteries of life and death while requiring no proof of its veracity. Faith is substituted for facts.

Religion provides a source of power and hope to the desperately poor and uncounted. Even illiterate, abjectly impoverished peasants can derive meaning and status in life by hooking up with the most powerful force in the universe, whether it is called Allah, Jehovah or Brahma. When life on earth is daily misery, the promise of everlasting paradise can be very appealing.

If every Muslim was converted to Christianity or any other religion, but their socio-cultural and economic conditions remained the same, their barbaric behavior would likely continue. Sending in more troops, launching more drones and paying more bribes to prop up unpopular governments are probably not going to change conditions in Afghanistan, Iraq, or anywhere in the Muslim world.

The strategy of imposing democracy on these nations is delusional. Democracy ruled by theocracy is democracy in name only. If women and nonbelievers are excluded, even persecuted, there can be no real democratic solution to ending the threat of terrorism from dangerously discontented Muslim fanatics.

Illiteracy, misogyny and lack of birth control will continue to foster ignorance and poverty. Women will continue to be considered chattel, equal maybe to livestock but not to men. These are not the conditions that will be changed by guns unless, of course, the original Islamic approach is taken — convert by force, killing all who refuse, then waiting a generation or two for the transformation.

Many minds must be changed to alter an established culture. But, rather than employ military force or futile impositions of democracy, it might be more effective and less costly to pervade the Muslim world with “forbidden” knowledge. To defeat this terrorist enemy, ideas are more deadly than bullets. Rather than drop bombs, drop iPads and provide Internet access.

