Randy Alcorn: Vote Democrat to Thwart Threats from Donald Trump, Republicans

I have to think that most of America is sitting on pins and needles awaiting the outcome of the Nov. 6 general election. Pundits, pollsters and politicians tell us that this is one of the most consequential elections in U.S. history — one that will determine the course of America’s future as few others have.

For many Americans, this election presents a choice between good and evil — who or what is one or the other depends on individual perception.

Having authored an opinion column for 20 years now, and giving public access to my contact information, I have been and continue to be exposed to the opinions and beliefs of many individuals. Those opinions and beliefs have steadily grown more tenacious and unbending, escalating to a level of incivility and intolerant self-certainty that I haven’t seen before.

Although polling data report more Americans claim to be politically independent than belonging to either of the duopoly parties, it seems that more and more people are being sucked into one of the two standard ideological vortexes — liberal and conservative.

That may be a consequence of the Trump presidency.

President Donald Trump is the divider-in-chief whose political approach is to keep his supporters agitated, angry and fearful while vitriolically vilifying his opponents and detractors — the latter includes anyone who dares question his policies or expose his quotidian mendacity.

Trump’s Republican toadies, uncertain that all their gerrymandering and voter suppression measures will be enough to swing the election, are sitting anxiously, too, hoping that high-volume, divisive politicking will lure enough voters to their side so that they can maintain their hold on government.

However, Trump’s boorish behavior, flagrant falsehoods, absurd assertions and misguided policies have disgusted and alarmed not only liberals but also principled conservatives and independents who now perceive the lesser of two evils to be clearly and spectacularly apparent in this election. They may vote Democrat if only to put a congressional leash on Trump.

No one really knows how this election will turn out, but there certainly is an atmosphere of anxiety and suspense hanging over it — with hopes and fears on all sides.

How the nation reacts to the outcome of the election is another concern. Those sucked into the ideological vortexes are now so fervent in their positions and so overwrought by fear that, if the other side prevails, the nation will be doomed to one “ism” or the other that the partisan craziness that follows could become downright disruptive.

Already, street violence by and between furious mobs of partisan zealots is becoming part and parcel of the ideological idiocy. Incidents of homicidal violence against political, ethnic and religious targets are occurring with disturbing frequency across the nation.

We have witnessed ideologically inspired whack-nuts running loose and killing Jews, killing blacks, shooting Republican lawmakers and mailing bombs to eminent Democrats.

Meanwhile, Trump, from the podium of the White House, perfunctorily condemns the violence, then, from the soapbox of his political rallies, enthusiastically encourages it.

He and his GOP grovelers aren’t interested in unity because that requires compromise and addressing the common good. That would mean crossing Trump’s ardent, obdurate base and the GOP’s big-money special interest clients.

Elections are always important because there are always critical issues confronting the nation — issues that should be addressed objectively with logic, science, compassion and honesty — but this election is even more important for the nation not because of some “ism,” but because it is a referendum on who and what we are and want to be as a nation.

If most of us value constitutional rights and representative government over excessive and arbitrary executive power; if we value civility, honesty and decorum in our government and in how we conduct politics, then rational, principled Americans, regardless of political party or ideological predisposition, must stand up and be counted in this election.

For me and for many other folks that means voting Democratic, something I haven’t done in more than 45 years. I typically vote third party — most often Libertarian — but not this election. I can’t risk the health of our democracy just to thumb my nose at the duopoly. Not this time.

Trump and his complicit GOPers are a threat to national unity, to wise governance and to the national welfare. They have to be checkmated.

— Randy Alcorn is a Santa Barbara political observer. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.