Randy Alcorn: What Actually Is Being Celebrated on Earth Day?

Another Earth Day has come and gone, and amid the festivities of that day I wonder, what exactly is being celebrated?

Is it environmental cleanup efforts and promising technological remedies? Is it acknowledgement that the global ecosystem upon which all life depends is in jeopardy? Are we then celebrating awareness, concern and hope?

If Earth Day is a carnival of confidence that all is not lost, that the planet as we know it can be saved, then it is more a cheerleading rally than a clear-headed recognition of reality.

All efforts to reverse environmental threats are eventually rendered inadequate by two forces — human greed and human over-breeding.

Efforts aimed at protecting and preserving the ecosystem are intensely resisted by affected economic interests. Those that make a living by exploiting natural resources are rarely willing to give up their livelihood for the sake of the environment.

The coal industry wants to keep burning coal no matter how filthy the air becomes. The fishing industry will keep dragging nets across the seas until the last fish is gone. The timber industry will clear-cut the last old growth forest. The agriculture industry will pump ever more poison into the soil to increase yields. Poachers will kill the last elephant for its ivory tusks.

Individual self-interest versus the common good has always been humanity’s ethical struggle.

Corporate executives and shareholders show little inclination to sacrifice profits for anything, including the common environment. Volkswagen and ExxonMobil are just two recent examples of that.

For the forces of greed, environmental issues are pesky profit obstacles that must be circumvented by any means.

Meanwhile, workers engaged in exploitive activities have to support themselves and their families and can’t afford to make environmentalism their priority. It is easy to understand their predicament and to sympathize with them.

Yet, when market forces like new technology or changing tastes threaten existing industries, we accept that many people will suffer economic consequences. For instance with the advent of the Internet, thousands of jobs have been lost in the newspaper industry. That coal miners lose their jobs because the atmosphere needs to be cleaned up is no less — and arguably more — an understandably acceptable economic consequence.

Nevertheless, policy makers are cautious about affecting economic interests, and are often less direct and aggressive in addressing environmental threats than they could be. Politicians seek to protect the economic interests of their constituents, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., does with the coal industry, and/or to serve their special interest patrons, as nearly all politicians do.

Ironically, the birthplace of environmentalism — Santa Barbara — is a microcosm of environmentalism’s futility when confronted with human greed and excessive population growth.

Insatiable developers in symbiosis with an overlarge, overfed municipal bureaucracy enabled by a succession of irresolute, myopic city councils steadily erode environmental endeavors. A city suffering epic drought and choking traffic, nevertheless, continues to add hundreds of new housing units and commercial space to enlarge the tax base and enrich a small minority.

Of the two challenges, greed and population growth, the latter is the more formidable.

Greed is baked into the human psyche but can be mitigated, restrained and occasionally vanquished by other human traits like empathy, altruism and love.

But population growth is a matter of immutable mathematics. The absolute relationship between numerical quantities never changes, not by politics or by money.

When a space is filled, it is filled. When something is gone, it is gone, and, ultimately, earth and everything on it has a capacity limit.

Regardless of how much recycling folks do, or how much green energy is generated, or how much people reduce their lifestyles, maintaining earth’s life-sustaining environment will be hopeless as long as global human population continues to increase.

All the clever technology, all the exemplary efforts to save the ecosystem will eventually be overwhelmed by the locust-like spread of hungry, thirsty, effluvia-emitting humans.

Efforts to accommodate ever-greater human populations typically have unforeseen detrimental consequences on the ecosystem. For instance, the chemicals used to increase crop yields have resulted in mass die-offs of the bees vital for pollinating food crops.

Even expected environmental remedies can backfire. Environmentalists were encouraged by the significant reduction in carbon dioxide pollution when natural gas replaces coal. But, now we learn that burning natural gas releases an even more noxious greenhouse gas into the air, methane.

Any species that increases its numbers beyond what nature can reconcile with the environment endangers both the environment and itself. Balance is essential to overall environmental health. Humans, despite all their environmental efforts, are endangering the environment due to their sheer numbers.

Yet, we have billions of people procreating despite dangerously dwindling resources while millions of people who, because of religious beliefs and limited logic, fervently work to defeat efforts to reduce human population growth.

Given the zealous assaults on Planned Parenthood, contraception and abortion rights, and given the voracious economic greed devouring the planet, an objective observer may contemplate whether the human species will be the first since the Dodo bird to suffer extinction due to stupidity.

So, again, I wonder what are we celebrating on Earth Day?

