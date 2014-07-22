Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 8:38 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Randy Copperman Joins A Different Point of View’s Board of Directors

By A Different Point of View | July 22, 2014 | 8:12 a.m.

Randy Copperman
Randy Copperman

A Different Point of View announced Monday that it has welcomed Randy Copperman to its Board of Directors.

“Randy Copperman’s commitment reflects the board’s intention to engage a diverse and experienced group of community leaders to help guide our innovative organization to our next level of service,” said Lynn Houston, founder and president of ADPOV.

A Different Point of View is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization. Its mission is to engage, inspire and transform youth who are in danger of losing their way by teaching them to fly an airplane. Through aviation education and mentoring, youth are exposed to a world they have never seen before. The goal of the organization is to help youth become captains of their own lives and realize the many career opportunities in the field of aviation.

With 30 years of experience in small to large enterprise businesses, Copperman recently formed his own consulting company, Rterial, which delivers significant strategic and operating benefits for organizations worldwide.

Copperman has served as vice president and chief information officer at Raytheon Company as well as in executive leadership positions at other organizations. These roles included VP of strategic development, chief operating officer, as well as additional roles as CIO. At these organizations he has led the Human Resources, Facilities/Environmental Health and Safety, Contracts and Legal divisions driving increased revenues and improving operational efficiencies leading to considerable savings.

In addition to his extensive private-sector experience, Copperman has worked with Meals on Wheels and the United Boys & Girls Clubs, and recently coached in the Fast Pitch Santa Barbara event sponsored by Social Venture Partners.

He is on the board of the Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board and volunteers with the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization. He has been on the board of Kids Unlimited in Arizona for the past 22 years, an organization that is focused on providing a safe stage for youth ages 5 to 18.

“His ongoing commitment to instill best practices, encourage collaboration and continuing education has lead to significant operational efficiencies and savings everywhere he has been," Houston said. "Randy’s knowledge, skill and expertise will be invaluable to us as we implement our new five-year strategic plan.”

