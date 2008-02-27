Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 9:24 am | Fog/Mist 63º

 
 
 

Randy Fox Joins Zona Seca Board

Longtime Santa Barbara attorney to assist with leadership of nonprofit substance abuse agency.

By Noozhawk Staff | February 27, 2008 | 1:00 p.m.
image
Randy Fox

Attorney Randy Fox, a partner at Reetz Fox & Bartlett LLP, has been named to the board of directors at Zona Seca Inc., a Santa Barbara substance abuse and counseling organization.

We’re really excited about having Randy on our board,” said Lin Graf, Zona Seca’s board chairman. “He will bring a wealth of knowledge to the agency as we share with the community the great success of Zona Seca and its highly visible youth violence and gang intervention program, Youth CineMedia.”

In addition to his law practice of 29 years, Fox is a former Santa Barbara City College instructor, a member of UCSB’s Chancellor’s Council, a former trustee at Laguna Blanca School, a past board member of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, and a past board chairman of the Rehabilitation Institute at Santa Barbara, which is now the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital.

Fox’s law practice includes business, corporate, agriculture and ranch law, real estate, land use and environmental law, and estate planning and administration.

For the past 37 years, nonprofit Zona Seca Inc. has provided professional and cost-effective substance abuse counseling intervention and prevention services to the community. Programs address youth offenders, driving under the influence, family violence and drug diversion. The agency is also home to the nationally recognized Youth CineMedia program, which teaches local at-risk youth marketable media skills, while providing a positive alternative to gangs, violence and substance abuse.

