Randy Kammerer is Commercial Lender at Community Bank of Santa Maria

By Michela Cagliero for Community Bank of Santa Maria | April 5, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Randy Kammerer has been named vice president/commercial lender for Community Bank of Santa Maria. His appointment was announced by Janet Silveria, the bank's president/CEO.

Kammerer was born and raised in Lodi, attended Fresno State University and earned a degree in business administration. He obtained a post graduate-level banking degree at the University of Washington.

He started his banking career in 1993 and has 25 years of banking experience as a loan officer and credit administrator. He has worked mainly for community banks throughout his career.

Kammerer has a strong sense of giving back for which community banks allow and value. He was involved in Habitat for Humanity Fresno County for  some 10 years, serving on the board and as a volunteer. He has served on the PTA for his children’s school and the local Little League Baseball board.

He said he is eager to be more involved in the Santa Maria Valley in the coming years.

“I am very happy to join the Community Bank of Santa Maria family," he said. "The employees and the customers are amazing and have such a strong sense of community which is refreshing. We are truly a family and I have a strong appreciation for the Santa Maria-style of banking.”
 
Community Bank of Santa Maria is the only bank headquartered in Santa Maria. The bank opened for business in March 2001 and employs a staff of 54 in two branch locations and its administrative office. For more, visit yourcbsm.com.

— Michela Cagliero for Community Bank of Santa Maria.

 

