Randy Weiss Elected President of PathPoint Board of Directors

By Corinne Hayhurst for PathPoint | August 1, 2014 | 12:17 p.m.

Randy Weiss has been elected as the new president of the PathPoint Board of Directors.

Randy Weiss
Weiss initially joined the board in 2013.

Weiss has been a long-term supporter of PathPoint’s mission.

“Randy has worked closely with us for more than 10 years and already has first-hand knowledge of and experience with our core initiatives,” PathPoint CEO Cindy Burton. “He is one of our key community advocates.”

As Union Bank community outreach and foundation officer, Weiss serves as the local liaison for its corporate social responsibility commitments. Weiss has also served with the Special Olympics of Santa Barbara Leadership Council and is a longtime proponent for the Alpha Resource Center. He is also a contributor to PresidioSports.com and current board member of Downtown Santa Barbara.

Last year, PathPoint provided employment, residential and community access programs to 800 people in South Santa Barbara County. Other PathPoint officers include Christopher Jones, vice chair/treasurer, and Jean Smith, secretary.

PathPoint is a nonprofit organization founded in 1964 in Santa Barbara to assist people with disabilities and disadvantages in attaining independent living and reaching their fullest potential. Celebrating 50 years in 2014, PathPoint’s central mission is to provide comprehensive training and support services that empower people with disabilities or disadvantages to live and work as valued members of our communities. PathPoint’s nationally-recognized programs predominantly assist participants in establishing themselves within the realms of employment, housing, and developmental training.

Through these fundamental services, PathPoint enables people with disabilities to become integrated, productive members within our communities. Thanks to PathPoint’s programs, over 2,350 people in California each year are supported in their steps to live productive, independent lives within the five counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and Kern.

Click here for more information about PathPoint.

— Corinne Hayhurst is a communications manager for PathPoint.

