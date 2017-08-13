Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:02 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Randy Weiss: Friend’s New Life Perspective Nets Global Dividends for Elizabeth Winterhalter

Bank of the West mortgage officer subs in on company tennis team and finds herself playing on world stage during Italian Open

Saying yes to a last-minute substitution invitation proved golden for Elizabeth Winterhalter and her Bank of the West teammates. Click to view larger
Saying yes to a last-minute substitution invitation proved golden for Elizabeth Winterhalter and her Bank of the West teammates. (Bank of the West photo)
By Randy Weiss | August 13, 2017 | 3:30 p.m.

“So here I was, heading home in L.A. traffic one Thursday evening earlier this year, when I get a call on my cell asking me to be a sub in this tennis tournament,” shared Elizabeth Winterhalter, a local mortgage banker and longtime Summerland resident.

It meant driving aaaaall the way back down to Irvine the very next day.

But, the We Are Tennis tournament wasn’t like any of the hundred other tourneys Winterhalter had previously played ...

No, this was special — sponsored by Bank of the West, her employer, and for employees only.

The bank’s parent company, BNP Paribas Group, is a mega-international financial services organization, headquartered in Paris.

Our investigative sources have confirmed that these people are tennis fanatics — sponsoring pro tournaments pretty much everywhere, like in Indian Wells and the Italian Open, like in Italy.

Seems like a perfect match for Winterhalter — a tennis powerhouse, in her own right.

Both on and off the court ...

Since 2005, she has been actively involved with Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons, a local nonprofit organization that “provides life lessons for local youth through a sport of a lifetime.”

“Elizabeth is our fearless leader,” said CathyAnn Simon, SBTP executive director. “She is very passionate about tennis and the community.”

Back to that call ...

A mortgage banker in Bank of the West’s downtown Santa Barbara office, she had narrowly missed fielding her own tournament team prior to the registration deadline.

After that, she was on a wait list as a sub — something she had mostly forgotten about.

Elizabeth Winterhalter “grins and bears it” during her WeissCrax sports interview at Bank of the West in downtown Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Elizabeth Winterhalter “grins and bears it” during her WeissCrax sports interview at Bank of the West in downtown Santa Barbara. (Randy Weiss photo)

But her opportunity was now here and required an immediate decision.

“Yes, I’m in!” she responded.

So, Winterhalter braved Friday evening traffic and arrived at the Racquet Club of Irvine on Saturday, morning ready to go!

Eight four-member teams — all California colleagues (most she didn’t know) and comprised of experience levels to balance the competition: Platinum (almost pro), Gold (pretty awesome, too), Silver (has totally “Got Game”) and Bronze (likely not played before).

Doubles and singles play and matches were timed (15 minutes).

Winterhalter caught an early spark and won both of her single matches — not bad for someone who usually only plays doubles.

And in doubles play, she and Wei Zhang, from the San Ramon office, made it to the late afternoon finals. A victory by, at least, eight points would crown their team as tournament champs, plus qualify them for the world playoffs in May.

The pressure was on ...

“We knew if we won that it would mean a trip to Italy for the final competition that was being held at Foro Italico Stadium during The Italian Open,” Winterhalter smiled.

They won by 15 points, and next up was Roma, Italy!

Elizabeth Winterhalter, center, enjoys some sight-seeing time in Rome with her close — and inspirational — friend, Susan McShannock, and McShannock’s daughter, Katie. Click to view larger
Elizabeth Winterhalter, center, enjoys some sight-seeing time in Rome with her close — and inspirational — friend, Susan McShannock, and McShannock’s daughter, Katie. (Elizabeth Winterhalter photo)

Once there in May, Winterhalter’s Team U.S.A. was pooled with Germany, Morocco and Russia.

Here she is in her own words:

“We finished on top of the consolation pool, or 17th in the world. Germany and Morocco were the big winners. But it didn’t really matter; it was an experience beyond my wildest dreams.

“And it never would have happened if it wasn’t for my good friend, Susan McShannock.

“Susan had earlier shared her new ‘Just Say Yes’ life perspective after she suffered a personal loss. And that’s exactly what I thought about in my car when I first received the call to play.

“It would have been so easy to politely decline that invitation, but Susan’s heartfelt message resonated within me and pushed me to, well, Just Say Yes.

“After we won the Irvine tourney to qualify for Italy, I called to thank her for new approach. She was so excited that she said she was coming with me! And she did, along with her daughter, Katie, and we all had so much fun in Italy!”

A wonderful friendship, indeed.

Winterhalter is now back in town ... playing on local courts ... helping in the community ... leading the way with those amazing Tennis Patrons ... and, of course, living (and loving) her new life perspective every day.

— WeissCrax columnist Randy Weiss is a longtime Noozhawk contributing writer. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Team USA, with Elizabeth Winterhalter at far left, and Team Germany share international sportsmanship in Rome. Click to view larger
Team USA, with Elizabeth Winterhalter at far left, and Team Germany share international sportsmanship in Rome. (Bank of the West photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 