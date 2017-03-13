Friday, June 1 , 2018, 8:59 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rap Music Takes Center Stage For Defense At Orcutt Rap Artist Trial

Anthony Ray Murillo sits in a Santa Maria courtroom for his criminal trial stemming from lyrics in his rap music. Click to view larger
Anthony Ray Murillo sits in a Santa Maria courtroom for his criminal trial stemming from lyrics in his rap music. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 13, 2017 | 9:00 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury heard about the history and characteristics of rap music on Monday morning in the trial of an Orcutt artist charged with threatening a sexual assault victim through a song. 

Anthony Ray Murillo, 23, of Orcutt is charged with one felony count of threatening a witness or victim of a crime via the lyrics of the rap song, "Moment for Life Remix," he recorded and distributed online.

He is accused of identifying two underage girls sexually assaulted by Murillo’s friend, Shane Villalpando, who was convicted of the crimes in a separate trial. 

On Monday morning, a college professor with an interest in hip-hop culture and rap music testified about the genre, including its connection with African-American poetry.

Erik Nielson, a University of Richmond, Virginia English professor and the first defense witness, said “bad man theme” and bawdy words can be found from 100-year-old writings while today’s gangsta rap involves roleplaying.

Rap music is all about the creation of characters, Nielson said, noting Marshall Mathers raps as invented characters, Eminem and Slim Shady.

Defense attorney William Makler asked Nielson whether Eminem’s stage persona reflects how he acts in reality.

“I would certainly hope not,” Nielson said. “Eminem is known for extremely graphic depictions of violence, misogyny. He will routinely call people out by name, saying he’s going to kill them. It’s clear he hasn’t done those things.”

Gangsta rap lyrics are not straightforward, with many words having multiple meanings, he added. 

“You can’t take it literally for sure,” Nielson added. 

Derogatory terms for women are commonly used, but don’t reflect a hatred toward women, Nielson said. 

“This is where I just want continue to make the distinction between the person writing the lyrics, the man or woman behind it, and the character they’re creating,” Nielson said. “The character they’re creating often does denigrate women.”

Artists use lyrics denigrating women because they believe there is a better chance the songs will sell, he said, adding another example involves the use of homophobic lyrics. Some artists who used homophobic lyrics actually advocated for gay and lesbian rights, he added. 

“There is a distinction between what you hear in the lyrics and what the people behind them actually believe,” Nielson said.

Rap music commonly involves calling out, or insulting, someone by name using rhetorical threats

“The way they see their way into the industry is by imitating these conventions,” Nielson said. 

He added the rap lyrics by Murillo who performs as Lil A used common gangsta rap conventions of offensive language, misogynistic words and calling out people.

“I see it all throughout,” Nielson said. 

“Would you say it’s roleplaying?” Makler asked. 

“That’s what gangsta rap is, is roleplaying,” Nielson said. 

During the prosecution's presentation of evidence Friday, Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian played a recorded conversation between Murillo and Villalpando, the man convicted of sexual assault.

In the conversation, both Murillo and Villalpando were laughing over the lyrics which identified two sexual assault victims and refers to them by derogatory terms.

One line says, “I’m coming for your head, bitch.”

Makler asked the professor how the typical 18- to 25-year-old would view Murillo’s song.

“My opinion is they would interpret it as very typical rap posturing and they would not understand it to be any sort of literal threat …,” Nielson said. 

Later Monday, defense witnesses testified about Murillo’s character, calling him loyal, compassionate, quiet and always happy.

The jury of seven women and five men will hear closing arguments from both sides on Tuesday before beginning to deliberate.

The case against Murillo has sparked debate about protected speech under the First Amendment and the rights of people who are victims or witnesses to crimes.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

