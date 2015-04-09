Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center Holding ‘Tip an Advocate Night’ in Lompoc

The North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center will hold “Tip an Advocate Night” on Tuesday, April 21 at Tom’s Burgers, at 115 E. College Ave. #13 in Lompoc, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Advocates from the center will serve food and drinks throughout the evening to earn tips to help fund the center’s ChildSAFE and counseling programs in Lompoc.

If you cannot attend, you can call and pledge your donation at 805.736.8535 to help fill the tip jar.

Come support a good cause while enjoying good food at the same place!

— Arleen Lewis is the special events coordinator for the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center.