Rape Suspect Formerly from Santa Maria Arrested in Texas

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | February 28, 2014 | 4:55 p.m.

WACO, Texas — A former Santa Maria resident who was wanted for allegedly raping a woman five years ago is in custody at a County Jail in Texas.

Matthew Allen Salcido
Matthew Allen Salcido, 28, was arrested on Monday by U.S. Marshals Service deputies at his residence in Waco, Texas.

Salcido was wanted by the Santa Maria Police Department for multiple felony counts of rape, which allegedly occurred in 2009 in the Santa Maria area.

The arrest followed a lengthy investigation by several agencies and was prompted by new information regarding his whereabouts obtained by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Felony Fugitives Unit. Detectives learned that Salcido was possibly living in Waco.

On Monday, U.S. Marshals Service deputies in Waco were requested to check the updated location for Salcido. They were advised that database checks revealed new information on the whereabouts of Salcido’s family members.

Deputies obtained information that showed Salcido was working at a local electronics store in Waco. Further investigation revealed Salcido was living with his wife under her name at an apartment in Waco.

U.S. Marshals Service deputies conducted about two hours of surveillance on the apartment with no sign of Salcido.

About 7 p.m., they observed Salcido peeking his head out the front door. Salcido exited the front door and unknowingly walked up on U.S. Marshals Service deputies. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Information suggested his wife was not aware of the serious nature of his warrants. Salcido was booked into the McLennan County jail and is awaiting extradition back to California to answer to his charges.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information specialist for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 
