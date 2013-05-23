Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:09 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sex Trial of Former St. Joseph Student to Begin

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 23, 2013 | 11:31 p.m.

Shane Villalpando
Shane Villalpando

The trial for a 19-year-old former St. Joseph High School student accused of having unlawful sex with a fellow student is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Superior Court in Santa Maria.

Shane Villalpando, who graduated from Righetti High School last June, was charged in April 2012 with raping a 14-year-old girl while he was a student at the Orcutt Catholic high school.

Villalpando, who will be tried on lesser charges, appeared in Superior Court in Santa Maria on Thursday for a trial confirmation hearing after rejecting a plea offer earlier this year.

Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday and is expected to last about 10 days, according to Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens.

He said Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian will be taking over for him during the trial, and Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Rick Brown will preside over the case after the recent death of Judge Edward Bullard.

Last November, Bullard ruled that Villalpando would be tried on three felony counts of unlawful sex with a minor, three felony counts of child abuse, and one felony count of rape by use of drugs.

Villalpando, who posted bail and is not in custody, originally was charged with three felony counts of forcible rape, one felony count of administering a drug, and one felony count of dissuading a witness.

The 14-year-old victim’s complaint alleges Villalpando raped her on multiple occasions between Jan. 28 and April 13, 2012, and then tried to prevent or dissuade her from reporting the incidents to the police.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 