Rape Victim Released from Hospital; Suspects Remain at Large

Search & Rescue team called out to UCSB and Isla Vista to help look for evidence

A young woman who was severely beaten and gang raped in Isla Vista on Sunday has been released from the hospital, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for the suspects involved.

The 19-year-old female UC Santa Barbara student reported being severely beaten and raped by multiple men sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday, and the suspects were described as a group of Asian male adults.

The sheriff’s Search and Rescue team was called out Tuesday afternoon to assist in searching for evidence related to the attack, inity of Segovia Road, according to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Team members were there "to help authorities canvas the area for any evidence that may assist with the investigation," Hoover said. "They will be searching potential crime scenes in East Isla Vista and the UCSB campus."

The victim was last seen between midnight and 12:30 a.m. walking northbound on Embarcadero Del Mar in the vicinity of Segovia Road, according to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

​

Detectives and deputies with the Isla Vista Foot Patrol are working with UCSB police officers to determine where the crime occurred and to identify the suspects involved.

"Authorities are hoping that someone may have seen or heard something that can assist us with the investigation and the apprehension of the suspects," she said.

Following the attack, the victim was able to return home to her Isla Vista residence and notify her roommate and authorities. She was then taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

The victim was released from the hospital Monday afternoon and is with her family, Hoover said.

The attack was the second reported in Isla Vista over the weekend.

Since early Saturday, authorities have been searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman outside a party in the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive.

The man was described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a thin build, dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about either attack or any other crime is asked to contact UCSB police at 805.893.3446, or click here for the Sheriff’s Department's confidential tip line.

UCSB police reminded students and others that emergency phones marked with a blue light are located throughout the campus. Students also can call a CSO Escort to accompany them around campus and to and from Isla Vista locations. Call 805.893.2000 for assistance.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.