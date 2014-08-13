Raquel A. Hernandez of Santa Barbara, 1920-2014

Posted on August 13, 2014 | 9:00 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Raquel Arriaga Hernandez was born in Houston, Texas, April 10, 1920, to Petra Estevis.

She had two brothers, Felix and Willie, plus her sister, Trini. While working at a restaurant, she met her future husband, Rudolph I. Hernandez, and wed in 1940 — married for 55 years

Rudolph was stationed in the Marine barracks out at UCSB, and decided to bring is family to settle in Santa Barbara.

Together they had eight children, raising all of them on San Andres Street. Raquel helped her husband with pearl restringing for their jewelry business – R.I. Hernandez Jewelers – in business for over 35 years.

She enjoyed gardening – roses especially – and was happiest when everyone came together for a home-cooked meal.

Raquel leaves behind her children: Annie Franz, Anita Sanchez, Lola Devlin-Hix (Keith), Rebecca Rivero, Rudy Hernandez (Darla Sturtevant), Hope Hernandez (Harry Doty), and Rachel Hughen-Solis (Vernon).

She has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A rosary for Raquel is scheduled on Thursday, Aug. 14, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel at 15 E. Sola.

A short service will be held on Friday, Aug. 15. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive at 10 a.m., with interment immediately following.

The family wishes to thank Mom’s caregiver, Juanita Wortham, whose daily care is greatly appreciated.

We also are grateful to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice for their essential help with Mother during her illness. Donations may be made to this very worthy organization in her name.