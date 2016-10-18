Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:14 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rare Santa Rosa Island Mammoth Skull Arrives at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Roughly 13,000-year-old skull was dug up last month and will be prepared for scientific study over the next several months

Paul Collins, center, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History curator of vertebrate zoology, compares the femurs of Columbian and pygmy mammoths, which lived thousands of years ago on Santa Rosa Island. Click to view larger
Paul Collins, center, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History curator of vertebrate zoology, compares the femurs of Columbian and pygmy mammoths, which lived thousands of years ago on Santa Rosa Island. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | October 18, 2016 | 6:27 p.m.

Just over a month after its excavation on Santa Rosa Island, an unusually complete mammoth skull arrived Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, where it will be prepared for scientific study.

According to the United States Geological Survey, which dated charcoal samples next to the skull, the mammoth lived approximately 13,000 years ago in what is today Channel Islands National Park.

“This is exceptional because as far as I know, this is only the second skull that’s been recovered from the (Channel) Islands with both tusks still set in the skull,” said Don Morris, a retired National Park Service archeologist who dug up the specimen with paleontologist Justin Wilkins and preparator Monica Bugbee.

“It’s also the only one I know of where the cranium is almost completely intact,” he told Noozhawk.

The skull arrived in a crate and fully encased in a plaster jacket for protection. It was delivered from Ventura by Mammoth Moving and Storage.

According to the National Park Service, the mammoth’s age coincides with that of Santa Rosa Island’s Arlington Man, the oldest human skeletal remains on the continent.

Columbian mammoths are believed to have swum out from the mainland to the Channel Islands, Morris said, which were closer to the coast a million years ago than they are today.

Modern elephants, he said, are inclined to swim as far as 30 miles with the right motivation.

Paul Collins, the museum’s curator of vertebrate zoology, said that in terms of size, the specimen is right between the 14-foot-high Columbian mammoth and the 6-foot pygmy mammoth, which evolved from the Columbian mammoth on the island.

Dropped off at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History lab, the mammoth skull was encased in a protective plaster jacket for the ride from Ventura. Click to view larger
Dropped off at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History lab, the mammoth skull was encased in a protective plaster jacket for the ride from Ventura. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

Collins speculated that the specimen might have been at an evolutionary stage between the two closely-related species. There is also speculation that the mammoth was a juvenile Columbian.

The rest of the bones are unaccounted for and would require further excavation, Morris said.

“A specimen like this, it’s not going to answer just one question,” Collins said. “It depends on the research scientists who access the specimen, who obtain sub-samples off the specimen for the respective aspects of the studies they will engage in.”

New information is continually gleaned from the museum’s mammoth and vertebrate collections, he said, when research scientists come in with new tools and techniques with which to study their fossils.

While a considerable amount of work went into excavating the skull — it took two years after its discovery to determine the feasibility and costs of digging it up — the skull has probably four to five months of sustained prep work before it can be studied, Morris said.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara-based Mammoth Moving and Storage was chosen to move the skull, which was excavated two years after its discovery on Santa Rosa Island. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara-based Mammoth Moving and Storage was chosen to move the skull, which was excavated two years after its discovery on Santa Rosa Island. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 