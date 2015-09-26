If You Want to Catch a Rare Super Moon Eclipse, You’ve Got One Shot Sunday

Advice

Another “super moon” will rise in the evening sky Sunday, but this one will be accompanied by a lunar eclipse — a celestial combination that has not been seen in more than three decades.

According to the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, the super moon’s eclipse will last 72 minutes, beginning at 7:11 p.m. Sunday and ending at 8:23 p.m.

Peak eclipse will occur at 7:47 p.m.

Observatory officials say the moon will be in partial eclipse by 6:45 p.m. and will be completely clear of its shadow by 9:27 p.m.

The National Weather Service said clear skies are in the forecast for Santa Barbara County.

A super moon eclipse is a rare phenomenon. Since 1900, there have been just five, in 1910, 1928, 1946, 1964 and 1982. After Sunday, we won’t see another until 2033.

Super moons — offficially perigee full moons — occur when a new or full moon is at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. On Sunday evening, it will be about 222,631 miles away. On average, the moon is 238,855 miles away.

Lunar scientists say the moon will appear about 30 percent brighter and 14 percent larger than normal Sunday.

This super moon, often called a Harvest Moon because it accompanies the arrival of autumn, is the second of three in row. The previous one was visible Aug. 29 and the third will follow on Oct. 27.

Griffith Observatory TV will provide a livestream of the super moon eclipse from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Click here to follow its progress on the Internet.

