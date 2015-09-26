Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:27 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

If You Want to Catch a Rare Super Moon Eclipse, You’ve Got One Shot Sunday

In anticipation of Sunday night’s lunar light show, by 7 p.m. hundreds of people had packed Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara, eagerly looking for the moonrise in the east. Click to view larger
In anticipation of Sunday night’s lunar light show, by 7 p.m. hundreds of people had packed Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara, eagerly looking for the moonrise in the east. (Ruben Orozco photo)
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo | September 26, 2015 | 3:50 p.m.

Another “super moon” will rise in the evening sky Sunday, but this one will be accompanied by a lunar eclipse — a celestial combination that has not been seen in more than three decades.

According to the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, the super moon’s eclipse will last 72 minutes, beginning at 7:11 p.m. Sunday and ending at 8:23 p.m.

Peak eclipse will occur at 7:47 p.m.

Observatory officials say the moon will be in partial eclipse by 6:45 p.m. and will be completely clear of its shadow by 9:27 p.m.

The National Weather Service said clear skies are in the forecast for Santa Barbara County.

A super moon eclipse is a rare phenomenon. Since 1900, there have been just five, in 1910, 1928, 1946, 1964 and 1982. After Sunday, we won’t see another until 2033.

Super moons — offficially perigee full moons — occur when a new or full moon is at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. On Sunday evening, it will be about 222,631 miles away. On average, the moon is 238,855 miles away.

Lunar scientists say the moon will appear about 30 percent brighter and 14 percent larger than normal Sunday.

This super moon, often called a Harvest Moon because it accompanies the arrival of autumn, is the second of three in row. The previous one was visible Aug. 29 and the third will follow on Oct. 27.

Griffith Observatory TV will provide a livestream of the super moon eclipse from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Click here to follow its progress on the Internet.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 