Rash of Auto Burglaries, Thefts Reported in Orcutt

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of auto burglaries and thefts from autos in the Orcutt area.

Items were stolen out of at least 10 vehicles the past two nights.

About half of the vehicles were unlocked and the other half had broken windows. Stolen items included purses, wallets, laptops and holiday presents. In all of the cases, items were left in the vehicles in plain view.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office 805.683.2724 or to leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to take this opportunity to remind its citizens to be especially mindful this holiday season of thieves who are looking for crimes of opportunity.

Please see below tips on how to best avoid becoming the victim of an auto burglary:

- Lock your vehicle.

- Close your windows.

- Never leave valuables in plain sight! Lock all valuables in the trunk or take them with you.

- Always take your keys with you after you park your vehicle.

- Remove or hide your garage remote when you leave your vehicle unattended.

- Set your car alarm every time you park your vehicle.

- Do not use spare keys hidden on or in your vehicle. Consider a spare key in your wallet instead.

- Park and lock your vehicle in your garage whenever possible.

- Remove personal information such as driver license, registration, etc., from unattended vehicles.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.