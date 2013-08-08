Rash of Car Thefts Prompts Warning from Law Enforcement

Car owners are being warned to lock up their vehicles after several auto thefts — three of which occurred on the Mesa in Santa Barbara — were reported over the past two days.

The Santa Barbara Police Department, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol are investigating the thefts, which occurred during the nighttime and morning hours Wednesday and Thursday.

Three vehicles were reported stolen in the city of Santa Barbara, two from Oceano Avenue, and one from Santa Fe Place, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

A fourth vehicle was stolen from Old Mill Road in unincorporated Santa Barbara County.

Harwood said the stolen vehicles are 1990 and 2000-era Honda Civics and Accords, and that “owners of similar vehicles are being advised to garage their cars and to utilize anti-theft devices such as alarms and steering wheel locks, if possible.”

More details could not be released because the investigation surrounding the thefts is ongoing, he said.

