Rasp Scores 15 in Warriors Loss

Westmont freshman forward Dan Rasp scored 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds, but the Warriors suffered a 71-53 loss at No. 8 Azusa Pacific on Tuesday. Westmont shot just 33.9 percent from the floor (19 of 56) and 18.2 percent from beyond the arc (four of 22).

The Warriors (2-2, 0-2) kept it close in the first half, trailing by just four points (27-23) with two minutes remaining. But Azusa Pacific (5-3, 0-2) began pulling away early in the second half and by the midway point had produced an 18-point advantage (51-33). Westmont scored nine of the next 11 points to cut the deficit to 53-42 with just less than eight minutes to play, but that was as close as the Warriors would get.