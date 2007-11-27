Rasp Scores 15 in Warriors Loss

Westmont freshman forward Dan Rasp scored 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds, but the Warriors suffered a 71-53 loss at No. 8 Azusa Pacific on Tuesday. Westmont shot just 33.9 percent from the floor (19 of 56) and 18.2 percent from beyond the arc (four of 22).
The Warriors (2-2, 0-2) kept it close in the first half, trailing by just four points (27-23) with two minutes remaining. But Azusa Pacific (5-3, 0-2) began pulling away early in the second half and by the midway point had produced an 18-point advantage (51-33). Westmont scored nine of the next 11 points to cut the deficit to 53-42 with just less than eight minutes to play, but that was as close as the Warriors would get.
Advertisement
Sophomore forward Bobby Fenske, who made two of five attempts from three-point range, added eight points to the Warriors’ total. Fenske also collected six rebounds. Junior guard Tyler Dutton scored seven points while fellow junior guard Nasa Sete scored six points and had three assists and three rebounds.
Azusa Pacific was led by David Burgess, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Todd Martin produced 13 points for the Cougars.
In other Golden State Athletic Conference games, No. 2 Concordia won at San Diego Christian, 102-69, while Hope International defeated visiting Biola, 59-55. The Master’s secured a 66-61 victory at Fresno Pacific and California Baptist won at home against Vanguard, 84-73.
Westmont will be back in action Saturday when the Warriors host San Diego Christian (2-4, 0-2) at Murchison Gymnasium. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.
Ron Smith is Westmont College ‘s sports information director.
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.