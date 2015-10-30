Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Ratatat’s Playback Theater Experiment Will Have Second Performance

Ratatat’s funny and moving show is unlike anything you’ve seen before, unless you attended the first performance.
Ratatat’s funny and moving show is unlike anything you’ve seen before, unless you attended the first performance. (Ratatat photo)
By Casey Caldwell for the Ratatat Theater Group | October 30, 2015 | 10:39 a.m.

In August, Ratatat debuted an effervescent mix of improvisation and true storytelling called Playback Theatre for a brave test group. They liked it. A lot.

People laughed, they sighed, great stories were shared, so the theater group is doing it again, and the community is invited to join

.

The second experimental performance will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, at the Piano Kitchen, 430 Rose Avenue in Santa Barbara. Tickets are $10 at the door. (Click here to reserve a seat.)

So what exactly is Playback? It's a theater form invented in the 1970s in upstate New York, and it's basically Second City improv meets The Moth.

According to the playback website, "Playback theatre is an original form of improvisational theatre in which audience members tell stories from their lives and watch them performed on the spot."

Basically, you've got a group of performers, a musician, an emcee and an audience. Audience members are invited share stories from their lives, the emcee asks them a few questions, and then the performers reenact the story.

You've got the relish of hearing true stories from your neighbors mixed with the thrill seeing a performance improvised on the spot.

It is in turns silly and moving and delightful, and always exciting and surprising. Last time we heard stories about mysterious Indian illnesses, horrible first dates and lasers. 

(Shy audience members should know that no one is put on the spot. You raise your hand if you’ve got a story to tell. You are welcome to just watch.)

Will you come share a story with us? 

Casey Caldwell is the artistic director for the Ratatat Theater Group.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 