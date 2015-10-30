Ratatat’s Playback Theater Experiment Will Have Second Performance

Advice

In August, Ratatat debuted an effervescent mix of improvisation and true storytelling called Playback Theatre for a brave test group. They liked it. A lot.

People laughed, they sighed, great stories were shared, so the theater group is doing it again, and the community is invited to join

The second experimental performance will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, at the Piano Kitchen, 430 Rose Avenue in Santa Barbara. Tickets are $10 at the door. (Click here to reserve a seat.)

So what exactly is Playback? It's a theater form invented in the 1970s in upstate New York, and it's basically Second City improv meets The Moth.

According to the playback website, "Playback theatre is an original form of improvisational theatre in which audience members tell stories from their lives and watch them performed on the spot."

Basically, you've got a group of performers, a musician, an emcee and an audience. Audience members are invited share stories from their lives, the emcee asks them a few questions, and then the performers reenact the story.

You've got the relish of hearing true stories from your neighbors mixed with the thrill seeing a performance improvised on the spot.

It is in turns silly and moving and delightful, and always exciting and surprising. Last time we heard stories about mysterious Indian illnesses, horrible first dates and lasers.

(Shy audience members should know that no one is put on the spot. You raise your hand if you’ve got a story to tell. You are welcome to just watch.)

Will you come share a story with us?

— Casey Caldwell is the artistic director for the Ratatat Theater Group.