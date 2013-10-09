Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 2:55 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Rate Dispute Leads DirecTV to Drop KEYT From Lineup

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 9, 2013 | 10:55 a.m.

DirecTV dropped KEYT Television from its satellite-television lineup Wednesday after the two sides failed to reach agreement on a new contract.

The news comes after last week’s announcement that the parent company of KEYT Television had reached an impasse in negotiations with the satellite-television provider — a stand-off that would also affect other television stations owned by the News-Press & Gazette Company.

DirecTV terminated carriage at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to KEYT.

The ABC Central Coast affiliate announced the contract termination Wednesday, citing a rate disagreement between DirecTV and the family owned News-Press & Gazette Company, which purchased KEYT last year.

KEYT General Manager Mark Danielson said he was disappointed that “DirecTV would deprive its subscribers of KEYT’s highly rated national and local programming.”

He emphasized that DirecTV’s decision only affects the satellite provider’s subscribers.

KEYT subscribers can still watch the station for free over the air with an antenna, on the DISH Network, or from an area cable system, including Comcast, Charter, Cox Communications and Time Warner Cable.

Danielson said the two companies had been in negotiations for several weeks, with KEYT even granting an extension to DirecTV in an effort to accommodate the provider and to avoid a disruption to its satellite subscribers.

The previous contract expired Sept. 30.

“The core dispute between DirecTV and the station involves the price DirecTV is willing to pay the station for the right to re-sell the station’s signal, and DirecTV’s demand for the right to place the station’s signal on the Internet without paying the station a fair price,” Danielson said.

He called the station’s rate proposal “very modest” and consistent with today’s market prices.

DirecTV could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Danielson said he was hopeful the disagreement could be resolved, but encouraged satellite subscribers to look at other available options to view KEYT programming.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 