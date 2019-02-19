Pixel Tracker

Rattlesnake-Aversion Training Clinic for Dogs to Be Presented in Goleta

By Debbie Sharpton | February 19, 2019 | 2:23 p.m.

Dog owners can sign up for a rattlesnake-aversion training clinic to be presented March 24 in Goleta.

The wildfires have reduced native habitat that normally supports the critters that call it home. Wildlife will migrate to where food and shelter exist, and in the urban wildland interface, that could be close to your home.

Rattlesnakes provide important ecological functions of controlling rodents as well as being food for hawks and other snakes. The above-normal winter rains usually bring increases in food supply, which in turn increases wildlife populations. 

 “If you enjoy activities that take you and your dogs outdoors, you and your pets may be at risk of encountering rattlesnakes,” says Fred Presson, professional dog trainer at High On Kennels in Santa Ysabel. "And as the snakes move along in search of food and mates, they may even end up in your own backyard."

Most rattlesnake bites are on the head and neck. Dogs are naturally curious, and when a snake is encountered, they check it out face first.

Training your dog to avoid the sight, scent and sound of rattlesnakes is the best thing you can do to keep your dog safe. Your dog could be an alert system for you as well.

Rattlesnake-aversion training is an effective tool for preventing the pain and suffering of rattlesnake bites.

High On Kennels is coming to Goleta March 24 for a one-day clinic offering one-on-one training with live rattlesnakes to teach your dog to avoid the sight, scent and sound of rattlesnakes.

Pre-registration is required. The cost is $80 per dog and usually takes 20-30 minutes.

For more info and to register go to https://rattlesnake.as.me/.

