Raul Arcos, Elizabeth Scott Win Santa Barbara Half-Marathon Titles

Raul Arcos, a running coach and former Long Beach State track standout, won the Santa Barbara Half-Marathon on Saturday in 1 hour, 12 minutes, 16 seconds.

Santa Barbara’s Ben York, a former Dos Pueblos standout athlete, finished second in 1:13:02, and Ian Morgan took their in 1:15.02.

The female champion was Elizabeth Scott of Los Angeles in 1:25.28. She edged out Roseann Peters of Orange, who finished in 1:25.53. Teenager McKenna Smith (17), of La Canada-Flintridge, was third in 1:28.54.

There were 491 finishers in the half marathon, which started at Leadbetter Beach and ran along the Santa Barbara waterfront and into the Mesa area.

In the 5k fun run, Carmelo Gonzales of Goleta edged out Goleta’s Prashant Srinivasan for first place. Gonzales was timed in 18:14 and Srinivasan in 18:17. Danielle Marsh of Stevenson Ranch was the women’s winner and sixth overall in 20:55.

