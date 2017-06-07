Raul Estrada of Santa Barbara, 1954-2017

Posted on June 7, 2017 | 12:25 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Raul Estrada was born on March 14, 1954, in Huetamo, Michoacán, and passed away in Santa Barbara on June 2, 2017, at age 63.

Raul was a resident of Santa Barbara since 1966, and he dedicated himself to his passion of working on cars. With his free time, he enjoyed watching soccer with his friends and engaging his friends through his comedic storytelling about his past and experiences.

He married Carmen Carrillo in 1978 and had three children.

Raul’s unique sense of humor attracted many friends and brightened any situation.

Raul is survived by his children, Carmen, Maricande and Raul Estrada; his grandchildren; his brothers, Gilberto and Javier Estrada; and his sister, Marisela Jimenez.

Raul is in heaven now accompanied by his parents, Eduardo and Candelaria Estrada, and his siblings, Rosita and Juan Estrada.

Raul Estrada was creative, generous and full of life, and he will be missed.

A Rosary for Raul will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8 with Mass at 9 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.