Raul Miguel Delgadillo, 53, of Santa Barbara, died April 29, 2018.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Rosary is at 3 p.m. Thursday and funeral mass at noon on Friday.
Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.
