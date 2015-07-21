Raul Segura of Santa Maria, 1936-2015

Posted on July 21, 2015 | 1:28 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Raul Segura was called home to his beloved Father in Heaven on July 15, 2015. He was 79 years young.

He was born to Juan Segura and his wife, Alicia, on Feb. 11, 1936.

As a young man, Raul was involved in the Boy Scouts. He obtained the level of Eagle Scout and attended the Boy Scout Jamboree at Valley Forge Pennsylvania in 1950.

Raul attended Douglas High School and achieved state status in track. He played high school football and clarinet in the band.

He belonged to the Navel Reserve. Upon graduating from high school, he joined the Navy and was trained as a radio interpreter.

Raul attended the University of Arizona and there met his wife, Margaret. They married soon after, and had two children, Raul and Maria.

He brought his family to California and helped start one of the first agricultural share farmer programs. He then worked for Sheehy Berry Farms for many years.

In his spare time, he established his own payroll and income tax business until he retired.

Raul and Margaret spent many years in their retirement traveling around the world.

Raul was active in the Junior Jaycees and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, where he was voted person of the year.

He was the vice president of Segura Enterprises Inc., and was chairman of the board of directors for United Ag League.

He served on the advisory board of Community West Bank, and on the board of the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation and the Marian Medical Community board.

He was recently serving on the Advisory Committee for the Cancer Mission of Hope.

He was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Louis De Montfort Church. He was also on the advisory board for the Santa Maria Police Department.

He coached several sports programs for both his children in their youth, and was involved in the YMCA Indian Guides and Cub Scouts. He also worked on the Booster Program at St. Joseph High School.

Raul is survived by his wife, Margaret, of 56 years. He also leaves behind his son, Raul Segura, with his children Matt and Chris; his daughter, Maria Melger, with her children Alec and Travis; his sister, Alicia (Pepe) Lee, with their daughter, Lorena; and several nieces and nephews.

Mass will be held at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church on Friday, July 24, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Foxenwood Country Club.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.