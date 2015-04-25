Raw-Sewage Leak Prompts Road Closure in Orcutt

A sewage leak in Orcutt closed roads and kept firefighters and other personnel busy for much of the day Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The leak was reported shortly before 10 a.m., with “a large amount of raw sewage emerging from a manhole cover” in the 200 block of North Broadway, fire Engineer Glen Dupont told Noozhawk.

He said the sewage was running into a nearby culvert and creek.

Roads in the area of the leak were closed off for several hours while fire crews and sanitation workers stopped the flow and cleaned up the sewage, Dupont said.

County crews used heavy equipment to build a dam in the creek between Broadway and Blosser Road, Dupont said, and vacuum trucks were being brought in to pick up as much of the sewage as possible.

The cause of the leak remained under investigation.

