Ray Flory of Santa Barbara, 1929-2015

Posted on May 11, 2015 | 12:15 p.m.

Source: Kim Flory

Raymond L. “Ray” Flory, 85, of Santa Barbara, Calif., passed on, peacefully, at his home with family at his side on the morning of April 21, 2015.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia, three daughters, Kathleen Prendergast, Karen Alexander and Kimberly Flory, and their spouses, five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Born on July 28, 1929, in Riverside, Calif., to Rufus and Vivian Flory, Ray was the fifth of six children. In 1939, the family moved to Los Angeles where Ray met and married Patricia, his high school sweetheart, in 1948. He graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy and sociology from Greenville College; a master's degree in social science from Azusa Pacific University; and a California Community College Teaching Credential in Police and Social Science.

Ray was an ordained elder of the Free Methodist Church, a Riverside County probation officer with juvenile and adult divisions for 20 years, and executive director at Oak Glen Christian Conference Center for 12 years in Yucaipa, Calif.

After moving from Redlands to Santa Barbara in 1999, Ray served for two years as president of his homeowners association, in addition to his many building and site projects at the Cliff Drive Free Methodist Church in Santa Barbara, where he was an active member.

Ray will long be remembered and cherished as a loving husband, a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, friend and mentor who led by his example of kindness, patience and a strong faith.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the missionary work of Jamie and Alissa Shattenberg by sending a check to WorldVenture, 1501 W. Mineral Ave., Littleton, CO 80120-5612, Note: Account #173.

Heartfelt thanks from the family to all the doctors and nurses at the Sansum Clinic, the Santa Barbara Cancer Center and the Visiting Nurses Association.

Private family service and internment at Goleta Cemetery in Santa Barbara.

All friends are invited to a memorial kuncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 15 at Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.