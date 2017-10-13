Ray Ford: Perspectives from the Fire Scene in Santa Rosa

'Nothing could prepare me for the sight in front of me' as I toured the vast wildfire devastation

I’ve covered many a fire here in the Santa Barbara area — the Zaca in 2007, Gap, Tea and Jesusita fires not too long thereafter, the Sherpa and Rey last year and the Whittier Fire just a few months ago.

But nothing could prepare me for the sight in front of me as I turned the corner leading into Coffey Park, a densely-packed cluster of Santa Rosa tract homes located a quarter mile west of Highway 101.

I parked under the shade of one of the few remaining trees at the corner of Coffey Lane and San Miguel and began a walk through what is the largest piece of destruction I’ve ever seen. The burn area is close to a half-mile wide and a half-mile long.

Within that area there is not one home left standing.

With the exception of a few trees that somehow escaped the flames, it is now possible to look across a dozen or so side streets from one end of Coffey Park to the other. The buildings along each of the streets have collapsed to a height of 2-3 feet.

All that remains is a jumble of twisted metal, washers and dryers, stoves and other pieces that are somewhat recognizable, each of the lots filled with ash and other debris.

There is almost no wind, making it almost impossible to get a sense of what it might have been like here several nights ago when 50- to 70-mph winds had blown thousands of cinders across Highway 101 and into this community, igniting house after house after house.

Many of the garages are still filled with automobiles, and dozens of other vehicles are parked along the curbs, a testimony of how quickly the families must have had to flee.

On one of the streets, I spot a solitary pickup truck with an American flag fastened to the back of the cab. Aside from this, I’m surrounded by the blacks and whites and grays I’ve come to associate with the aftermath of fires like the Whittier, which have left a path of destruction behind them.

A Friend in Need

I hadn’t come to Santa Rosa to cover the fire. We have an elderly friend, Diane, who lives just outside Santa Rosa who we called as soon as we heard about the fire.

Hours later, with no luck making contact and the knowledge that the Oakmont development where she lives was under mandatory evacuation, I decided to head north and see if I could find her.

I reached Santa Rosa with a few hours of light to spare. Still no luck finding Diane. I’m thinking, check her home, find out where the evacuation centers are and hope for the best.

Thankfully, Yvonne is finally able to make contact, get assurances Diane is OK, and pass along a cell number I can use to make contact.

I find out she is OK but exhausted from spending one night in her car with her two cats, Gunnar and Izzy, and now another at the Best Western in Rohnert Park.

Morning Shocks

It is cold at 6:30 the next morning when Diane calls — 44 F, but thankfully, the wind is calm.

I’ve spent the night in my van just outside Oakmont where, ironically, she had slept two nights before. She sounds much better having gotten her first good night of sleep in 48 hours.

We agree to meet at her motel in an hour.

We find a quiet spot in the breakfast area at the Best Western and catch up on the news. Diane has been able to keep her room for another night, which is good news, but I’m concerned she may not be able to return home for quite a few more days.

Hopefully she’ll be able to keep the room for as long as she needs to.

A young woman stops by to listen in to our talk about the fire. It turns out that her home in the foothills towards Calistoga has burned. Her eyes are red and it’s clear she’s had a really bad night.

“We bought our place with another couple,” she tells us. “It was perfect, with us downstairs and our friends upstairs. We loved it.”

Homeless now, she’s not sure what the future holds.

“We’re already in contact with our insurance company, and they’ve made arrangements for us at another place,” she adds. “But we’ve got two kids, two dogs, two cats and the four of us. Where will we ever find a place like what we had just a few days ago?”

Afternoon Heartbreak

As I finish my walk around the Coffey Park area, it becomes clear that there will be hundreds of stories, perhaps thousands of them, like hers — of families going through heartbreak while they face this new reality: They will have no homes to return to; it will be difficult to find housing anywhere nearby for the 5,000 to 10,000 men, women, kids and pets who are now homeless; and if the winds return, things may only get worse.

The drive from Coffey Park leads me across Highway 101 on the Mendocino Avenue Overpass to another area hard hit by the Tubbs Fire. On my right is the Journey’s End Mobile Home Park. Perhaps 100 of the 250 or so of the mobile homes are completely destroyed and cost the life of at least one Santa Rosa resident.

As of Friday morning, the death toll has reached 31. The Los Angeles Times reports that the average age of those who have perished is in the upper 70s. Many of those discovered are no more than ash and bone. This is a tragedy beyond belief.

North of the freeway is an area known as Fountaingrove. Upon first glance, it appears to have been untouched by the fast-moving flames.

A beautifully-landscaped parkway meanders up over a series of oak and pine forested hillsides to one of Santa Rosa’s most exclusive areas. But the appearance is misleading.

While many of the trees still remain intact, almost all of the million dollar homes in the area have been burned to the ground. All that remains of most of them are the grand entryways that now lead to nowhere. Even the area’s fire station has been completely gutted.

I stop to take a photograph of one particular home near the Fountaingrove Village area that has a beautiful kidney-shaped pool. A barbecue and patio chairs are nearby, the chairs scattered as if the homeowners might have been enjoying an evening meal when the smell of smoke and fire coming over the ridge forced them to flee.

The village area itself has also been destroyed, along with 25-30 nearby homes.

I spot one man carefully sifting through the ashes of what remains of his home. At another, a man stands with a mask covering his mouth and nose, gazing silently up at the one remaining wall of his place while his wife leans against it, sobbing uncontrollably.

Street after street is the same: Every house burned to the ground; nothing remaining standing. Finally, it is too much. Thankfully Diane is OK for now. It is time to go home.

Heading Home

My route back to Santa Barbara takes me along Highway 12, the Sonoma Highway. A heavy layer of smoke covers the alley as I make my way through Glen Ellen, Boyle Hot Springs and the Napa Valley.

I stop at a Lucky’s Supermarket to grab a sandwich. Though the fire isn’t threatening the homeowners here yet, the word is out that a mandatory evacuation order has gone out for the residents in Calistoga where the first began Sunday evening, Oct. 8, just outside of town along a stretch of Tubbs Lane.

I can’t see the flames because of the smoke, but as I’m driving along, it is heavy enough that I’m thinking of putting on a mask even though the windows are closed. It isn’t until I reach Interstate 80 that the sky begins to clear and the smell fades away.

It’s another seven hours back down to Santa Barbara, leaving me plenty of time to reflect on what I’ve seen.

This is a disaster on a scale that Santa Barbara has never encountered. It would not be an exaggeration to say that you could take all of the homes burned in the past 50 years in our own Santa Barbara area wildfires and combined they would not match up to what has been lost in just the past four days here in Santa Rosa.

It’s now time for everyone in the Santa Barbara area to make sure to do everything possible to make sure something like this never happens here.