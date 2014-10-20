Ray LaMontagne Brings Soulful Sound to Santa Barbara Bowl

Grammy winner Ray LaMontagne played the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday.

He is supporting his new album, Supernova, and having a lot of fun doing it.

His joy of songwriting was clearly evident as he moved through his set with a soulful rustic sound. Backed by his ensemble, he offered a romantic, bluesy night, excellent for couples under the stars. The toe-tapping, rootsy rock swayed the audience all night along.

Portions of the proceeds from his "meet and greet" packages went to benefit LaMontagne's favorite charity, the National Children's Cancer Society.

This was the third show of six held during this historic seven-day run of shows at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

— Steve Kennedy is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.