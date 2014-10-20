Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:26 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Ray LaMontagne Brings Soulful Sound to Santa Barbara Bowl

By Steve Kennedy, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews | October 20, 2014 | 8:51 p.m.

Grammy winner Ray LaMontagne played the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday.

He is supporting his new album, Supernova, and having a lot of fun doing it.

His joy of songwriting was clearly evident as he moved through his set with a soulful rustic sound. Backed by his ensemble, he offered a romantic, bluesy night, excellent for couples under the stars. The toe-tapping, rootsy rock swayed the audience all night along.

Portions of the proceeds from his "meet and greet" packages went to benefit LaMontagne's favorite charity, the National Children's Cancer Society.

This was the third show of six held during this historic seven-day run of shows at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

— Steve Kennedy is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.

LaMontagne
Backed by his ensemble, Ray LaMontagne offered a romantic, bluesy night Saturday. (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 