Rayanne Nguyen Swims to Butterfly Victory
Dos Pueblos junior shines at meet against Righetti and San Luis Obispo.
By James Nguyen | March 12, 2008 | 8:27 p.m.
{mosimage}
Dos Pueblos junior Rayanne Nguyen won the 100-yard butterfly at the Chargers’ recent three-way swim meet with Righetti and San Luis Obispo. Nguyen and teammate Michelle Dockendorf, who also are members of the Santa Barbara Swim Club, have qualified for CIF competition in two events each —Dockendorf in the 100 breast, Nguyen in the the 100 fly and both girls in the 200 intermediate.
James Nguyen is a Dos Pueblos High parent.
