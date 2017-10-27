Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:38 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

Raybern Foods to Pay $168,139 to Settle Consumer Lawsuit

By Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney | October 27, 2017 | 10:50 a.m.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley has announced the resolution of a consumer-protection action against Raybern Foods, LLC.

Raybern Foods prepares and sells pre-packaged sandwiches through various retailers including Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club, and Costco.

The action was filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria. The complaint alleges that Raybern Foods sold, offered for sale, or distributed more than 1,000 sandwich products in less quantity than represented on the sandwich label.

Selling underweight products is a violation of California’s False Advertising Law and Unfair Competition Law.

The consumer violations were discovered when the Santa Barbara County Weights & Measures Division, during a routine inspection, sampled various Raybern Foods’s sandwiches.

The division coordinated with weights-and-measures departments in other counties and they determined the violations were widespread.

Within Santa Barbara, Riverside and Ventura counties, some 1,170 sandwich products were ordered off-sale for violating the net-weight labeling requirements.

The matter initially was referred to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, which teamed up with the Riverside and Ventura counties District Attorney’s Offices for a joint investigation and prosecution.

The negative consequences of short-weight products are twofold.

First, consumers are harmed because one basis for product comparison is weight and they are paying for an amount of product they are not actually receiving.

Second, competitor companies are harmed because they are not on a level playing field; a company that lowers its costs by not complying with the law can charge less for its products.

Due to the cooperation of Raybern Foods and its agreement to take corrective action and pay appropriate penalties, the lawsuit was settled.

In the Final Judgment by Stipulation, which was entered without admission of liability, Judge James F. Rigali ordered Raybern Foods to implement a compliance program, including the installation of automated check-weighing equipment.

In addition, Judge Rigali ordered Raybern Foods to pay a total of $168,139, divided as follows:

$22,209 in investigation cost recovery to the weights-and-measures divisions of multiple counties, including $3,480 to the Santa Barbara County Weights & Measures Division;

$30,000 in investigation cost recovery, split equally among the Santa Barbara, Riverside and Ventura counties District Attorney’s Offices;

$105,930 in civil penalties, split equally among the Santa Barbara, Riverside and Ventura counties District Attorney’s Offices;

$10,000 in cy pres restitution to the Consumer Protection Prosecution Trust Fund.

— Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 