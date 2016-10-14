Raymond A. (Ray) Jankowski of Nipomo, 1923-2016

Posted on October 14, 2016 | 4:26 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

R.A. Jankowski passed away on Oct. 13, 2016.

He was born in South Bend, Indiana, on Aug. 31, 1923 to parents Chester L. and Harriet Jankowski.

After his graduation from high school, like most young men and women, he was faced with World War II. He chose to enlist in the Navy as an aviation cadet. After flight training, he was commissioned and chosen to attend flight instruction training. He was assigned to the Atlantic Fleet at NAS in Norfolk as a fighter pilot.

At the conclusion of the war, Ray pursued studies at Purdue University, School of Aeronautics, and received his B.S. degree in 1950. Prior to entering Purdue, Ray married his neighborhood sweetheart Virginia Joan Golubski.

After graduating from Purdue, and during the Korean Conflict, Ray returned to active duty in the Navy. Commander Jankowski continued flying well into the Vietnam War. He retired from the Navy in 1969.

In his civilian career, Ray served in various industrial engineering and production management assignments with Kimberly-Clark Corp. This included temporary time in England, France, Germany and the Netherlands. He served as managing director at two of Kimberly-Clark's distribution centers, first at Beech Island, S.C., then at Memphis, Tenn.

Ray and Ginny raised four sons and a daughter. Ray's wife Ginny passed away unexpectedly in 1983. His sons are: James and wife Carla in Oak Park, Ill.; Mark in St. Paul, Minn.; Paul in Dallas, Texas; John (Jack) in Maywood, Ill.; and daughter Joni Ann in Carrollton, Texas.

Ray met his second wife, Diane, in 1985 in Memphis. They retired to the community Black Lake, in Nipomo, Ca., where he enjoyed playing golf and bridge. He and Diane were able to travel and enjoy each other's company for over 30 years.

With his marriage to Diane, he inherited two step-daughters and their families: Deborah Thornburg of Tulare, Ca. and Karen (Barry) Ball of Porterville, Ca.

Ray's grandchildren include: Gretchen, Peter, Eric, Philip and Emily Jankowski; Adrienne and Sean Ball, and Kacy Thornburg. His great-grandchilden include: Alexander Jankowski; Hannah Stone and Ella Ball. He also leaves a surviving brother Conrad and wife Carolyn in Florida. and a sisiter-in-law, Carol Jankowski, in Crown Point, Ind.

Ray maintained that he had been one of the most fortunate men, having traveled through a long life with not one, but two of the most loveable partners and a great family.

Services will be private per his request in South Bend, Ind., at a later date.

— Arrangements are by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.