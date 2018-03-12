Raymond ‘Cory’ James Orosco of Santa Barbara, 1948-2017

Posted on March 12, 2018 | 1:33 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Raymond “Cory” James Orosco, 3/22/1948-11/8/2017.

After a four-year battle with cancer, Cory passed on Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017, peacefully in Santa Barbara at the same hospital where he was born.

Raymond (Cory) was the second son born to Joseph and Esther Orosco of Santa Barbara.

In his youth growing up in Santa Barbara, Cory excelled in sports as a football quarterback/defensive back, team leader. He also led his baseball team to a Little League World Series as a pitcher.

He went to school at Santa Barbara Jr. High, one year at Santa Barbara High and finished out as a San Marcos Royal.

As a well-established and beloved musician, condolences came from our local music community, and from musicians who knew Cory from his travels across the country, including the East Coast and Atlanta where he performed and lived for five years.

After touring extensively with brothers Ernie and Brian, Cory returned to Santa Barbara where he and brother Ernie reached out to serve the local music community as music producers and recording engineers.

Their SRS Recording Studio helped many local musicians realize their dream of recording their music.

As a record producer, Cory has the distinction of being the first to record local talent Katy Perry. Other clients included Jewel as she was doing her first demo recording at SRS Studios as an unknown artist.

Cory, along with brothers Ernie and Brian, was a founding member of Santa Barbara musical pioneers, Ernie and The Emperors. With their song “Meet Me At The Corner,” the band was the first in Santa Barbara to record on a major label, Warner Bros./Reprise Records.

Numerous recording projects followed as a member of Giant Crab, Big Brother Ernie Joseph, and Brian Faith Band.

A CD release in 2012 was his most recent work as part of the Lillimar Pictures documentary soundtrack, Makin’ It – The Story of the Brian Faith Band, produced by award-winning filmmakers John Ferry and Grace DeSoto Ferry.

Cory dedicated his life to sharing his music. He will also be remembered for directly helping other musicians with his musical talent, record producing skills, encouragement and inspiration.

Another favorite pastime of Cory’s was dabbling in electronic instrument repair and restoring musical instruments. Cory also enjoyed the company of his pet cat “Sunshine,” who he often photographed, bringing Cory much peace and solace.

One of Cory’s proud accomplishments was in serving his country as a U. S. Marine.

Cory’s last, and only musical performance since his battle with cancer, was for SBHS class of ’66 50th Reunion, where he was among friends who knew and loved him.

Cory was preceded in death by his father Joe in 2002 and his mother Esther in 2011.

Cory is survived by his brothers Ernie and Brian, sister Elaine, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins too many to name, and all his special close friends.

The family wishes to thank Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, City of Hope (Dr. Jasmine Zain), the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center (Dr. Neetu Sekhon), and Cathy Swain for their quality care and love.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to City of Hope, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. March 22 at the Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg Ave., Santa Barbara, California 93111.

Arrangements by Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services.