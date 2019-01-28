Raymond Hooper Recognized as Special Olympics Athlete of the Month

Raymond Hooper stood tall in the goal for the Santa Barbara Region's Special Olympics soccer team. Literally.

At 6-foot-5, Hooper played a big role for the soccer team at the Special Olympics Falls Games in Fountain Valley.

His performance earned him the Special Olympics Athlete of the Month Award at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

"He was our wall, he was our defense," said coach Dan Weiner. "He has long legs and, when he gets those legs swinging, he can knock a soccer ball a long, long way.

"We really needed that because at times our defense got a little overwhelmed. He stood in there and did the long kicks and it really helped us.

"We had a really good season and he is the reason we did."

Weiner noted that Hooper has played every sport offered at Special Olympics. "And he excels in almost all of them."