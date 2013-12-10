Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 8:13 pm | Fair and Breezy 81º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Raymond Morua In Court for DUI, Hit-and-Run Arraignment

Former aide to Rep. Lois Capps is facing charges stemming from accident Friday night that critically injured Mallory Rae Dies, 27, of Santa Barbara

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 10, 2013 | 12:05 p.m.

The former congressional aide who was arrested on felony DUI and hit-and-run charges stemming from an accident Friday night that critically injured a 27-year-old Santa Barbara woman made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Raymond Victor Morua, 32, of Santa Barbara appeared before Judge Thomas Adams in Santa Barbara County Superior Court for arraignment.

Morua, who worked as a district representative to Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara and was a frequent advocate for local veterans issues, was fired after the accident, Capps’ press secretary confirmed Monday.

Morua's attorney, Sam Eaton, asked for the arraignment to be delayed until Friday, which Adams approved. 

Santa Barbara police said Morua was arrested after the vehicle he was driving struck Mallory Rae Dies on the 500 block of Anacapa Street as she was crossing the street.

Morua allegedly continued driving and was followed by witnesses, who tried to convince him to return to the scene of the collision.

He was taken into custody after crashing into a palm tree at State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard, police said.

Dies, a bartender at the Tonic Nightclub in downtown Santa Barbara, remains at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, undergoing a series of surgeries and evaluations to monitor her brain function and response, according to a CaringBridge website that was set up to keep family and friends informed of her condition.

A fundraiser for Dies and her family is planned for Sunday, according to a Mallory Rae Support Page on Facebook, but details were not available.

Police said Morua was found to be intoxicated and provided a breath sample that showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.17 percent, twice the point at which a driver is considered drunk.

He has a criminal record from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, which includes previous DUI charges and a hit-and-run charge from 2006.

Adams also brought up a probation-violation case, which is going through the Superior Court system at the same time.

Morua was convicted of grand theft by embezzlement, a misdemeanor, against the Goleta K-Mart in March 2011, Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter said.

Morua was placed on probation for three years as a result of that case, and was ordered to pay restitution, among other terms and conditions, Carter said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 