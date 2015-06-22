Raymond Norton of Santa Barbara

Posted on June 22, 2015 | 9:26 a.m.

Source: Liz Mendez

Raymond Victor Norton passed away June 16, 2015, in Westwood California with his fiancée, Liz Mendez, at his side.

Ray was born in Pasadena, Calif. He graduated from Pasadena High School and attended Pasadena City College for a couple of years before transferring to UC Santa Barbara, where he obtained his degree in history.

After graduation, he worked at UCSB for over 20 years. Though he worked for a brief time in Admissions, Ray spent the majority of his career in the College of Engineering as a recruiter of high school students for MESA (Mathematics Engineering Science Achievement) and as an administrator for MEP (Minority Engineering Program). He had a passion for his work and found great joy in encouraging his students to pursue their degrees. It was through MESA that he met his fiancée, Liz Mendez, at Santa Barbara High School.

During his time as a student at UCSB he met Joe and Larry Rodriguez, his “brothers from the heart” and best friends. Ray lived with Larry, Larry’s wife Maree and their son Lorenzo in Venice, Calif., for the past six years. He loved living in Venice. He enjoyed walking throughout the Venice and Santa Monica area, finding unique stores and always on the search of a new hat and good restaurants.

Ray was a very loving, caring, compassionate man and had a kind heart. He loved making people laugh. His is survived by his fiancée Liz Mendez and her children Donald and Michael of Santa Barbara and his children Gilbert Norton, Angelica Ruiz Norton and former wife Laura Ruiz Bingham of Ventura. He also leaves behind brother Al Lopez and his wife Irma of Duarte, brother Gene Lopez and wife Jenny of Altadena, sister Virginia Moreno and husband Anthony of Pasadena, sister Linda Baldwin and husband Gary of Illinois, sister Gloria Norton of Pasadena, brother Joe Rodriguez and wife Gail of Montana, brother Larry Rodriguez and wife Maree of Venice and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Angie and Bill Norton and sister Lydia “Tunnie” Valadez.

Funeral arrangements provided by Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services of Santa Barbara. Thank you to owners Ruben and Maria Rey for their kindness and support. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Immaculate Conception Church. The address is 740 S. Shamrock Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016.

Thank you to the doctors, nurses and care team of 8 East ICU at UCLA Ronald Reagan for the care they provided to Ray these past few months. With appreciation to nurses Rebecca, Andrea and Sibel, who cared for Ray with dignity, compassion and respect on his last day.

A special thank you and with deep gratitude to Larry Rodriguez, Al and Irma Lopez, Lorenzo and Sara Rodriguez, and Ray’s friend and personal physician Dr. Danica Lomeli for their comfort and love that they shared with me during Ray’s final journey.

Sweetheart,

You came into my life over thirty years ago and I am blessed to have shared my heart with you for the last three. Thank you for bringing joy, laughter and love into my life. I will forever have you in my heart. I love you. I miss you.

— Lizzy