Raytheon Lays Off Employees at Goleta Facility

Sources say about 50 workers lost their jobs, but company representatives will not confirm the number affected

Raytheon has laid off a significant number of employees at its Goleta facility, although the company would not confirm how many.

Sources tell Noozhawk about 50 employees were handed layoff notices this month, with more expected in coming months.

Most — if not all — of the layoffs were in the defense contractor’s Vision Systems Division, and some were longtime employees, according to a source who spoke with Noozhawk on condition of anonymity.

A Raytheon spokeswoman this week confirmed layoffs at the Goleta site, but would not say how many employees were affected, in which division or when they were notified.

“To remain competitive in today’s challenging environment, we routinely assess our resource levels to ensure our work is aligned with our customers' evolving requirements,” spokeswoman Corinne Kovalsky said in a prepared statement. “Any impacted employees have an opportunity to apply for other jobs within Raytheon. They are offered access to career counseling, employment services and severance packages based on their years of service.”

The company, headquartered in Waltham, Mass., has not filed a WARN notice of the larger layoff with the state Employment Development Department, which is required for layoffs that affect 50 or more employees within a 30-day period.

Raytheon did file a WARN notice in September when it laid off 54 employees at its El Segundo facility.

A “downturn in business requiring a reduction in force” was the written explanation given to employees who received layoff notices earlier this month, according to the source.

Earlier this year, Raytheon announced plans to consolidate some of its divisions in an effort to streamline operations and to save millions of dollars.

It’s unknown whether those plans have anything to do with the latest round of layoffs.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.