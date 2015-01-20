R&B Group Boyz II Men to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

R&B greats Boyz II Men will offer an early start to Valentine’s Day weekend by performing their smash-hit love songs at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12.

Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55.

Boyz II Men, which started as a quartet of classmates from the Philadelphia High School of the Performing Arts, became the best-selling R&B group of all time and shattered records on the Billboard charts.

The quartet, featuring Wayna Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Michael McCary, stayed tight until McCary had to quit the road to deal with his serious scoliosis in 2003. The resulting trio has soldiered on ever since, performing their pile of hits and cover versions of other R&B hits.

Here’s a brief look at the group’s greatest accomplishments:

» Boyz II Men’s 1995 collaboration with Mariah Carey, “One Sweet Day,” spent an unprecedented 16 weeks at No. 1. That topped their 1994 “I’ll Make Love to You,” which saw 14 weeks at No. 1 (a feat shared with five other artists in recording history) and 1992’s “End of the Road” and its 13 weeks at No. 1.

» They’re one of only 10 acts ever to have one of their own songs — in this case, “I’ll Make Love to You” — knocked out of No. 1 by another of their songs (“On Bended Knee”).

» All told, the group’s tunes have spent 50 weeks at No. 1, fifth on the all-time list among folks like Elvis and The Beatles. Their last trip to No.1 was with 1997’s "4 Seasons of Loneliness."

Boyz II Men redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this legendary group perform some of the best-selling love songs from the 1990s when it takes the stage in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.