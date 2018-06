Posted on April 8, 2016 | 10:44 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Rea D. Willson of Santa Barbara passed away March 27, 2016.

Born July 19, 1923, Rea was 92 years old.

A visitation will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, with a rosary starting at 6:30 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Downtown Chapel, located at 15 E Sola Street in Santa Barbara.

A funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Holy Cross Church.