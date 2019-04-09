Pixel Tracker

Reach for Fine Food And Wine at Reaching for Stars 20th Anniversary Benefit

By Shianne Motter for Channel Islands YMCA | April 9, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Chefs prepare plates for charity event.
Chefs prepare plates for charity event. (Courtesy photo)

The 20th Annual Reaching for Stars, Youth and Family Service YMCA’s (YFS) fine-dining event is on tap for 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at the Santa Barbara Woman’s Club, Rockwood.

Reaching for Stars 20th Anniversary will feature dishes prepared by Santa Barbara’s top chefs, paired with fine wines of the region. From passed hors d’oeuvres through the five-course dinner, the event's chefs will create culinary masterpieces.

Reaching for Stars will feature a raffle and select silent auction. All money raised will fund St. George Youth Center, My Home at Artisan Court, Noah’s Anchorage, and Support and Outreach Services.

The programs offer crisis intervention, housing, shelter, youth and family counseling, assistance with employment, basic needs, and other services to at-risk and homeless youth in Santa Barbara County.

Tickets, which are on sale now, are $250 and include the winemaker tasting, five-course gourmet, wine-paired dinner, and a souvenir wine glass. A limited number of table sponsorships from $1,000-$10,000 are available to support YFS programs.

Visit ciymca.org/rfs to buy tickets or for more information.

For more, contact Valerie Kissell at [email protected] or 805-569-1103 ext. 32. For more about Youth and Family Services YMCA, visit http://www.ciymca.org/youthandfamilyservices/ or call 805-569-1103.

— Shianne Motter for Channel Islands YMCA.

 

