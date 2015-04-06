Read ‘n Post on Coast Village Road Extends Hours for Tax Deadline Day

The Read 'n Post store on Coast Village Road is home to one of very few post offices — perhaps the only one — on the Central Coast that will be open late to accommodate taxpayers on tax deadline day, Wednesday, April 15.

"We have received permission from the U.S. Postal Service to extend our hours until 9 p.m. on tax deadline day," Read 'n Post owner-manager Jan Hendrickson said. "We hope this will be a helpful convenience to many people in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta and the surrounding area. As far as we know, we are the only postal facility anywhere on the Central Coast that will offer this service."

All items mailed at the Read 'n Post before 9 p.m. will be postmarked April 15, the deadline for sending both federal and California state tax returns.

Stamps will also be available for purchase until 9 p.m. April 15. However, large boxes and other packages cannot be accepted after the normal 6 p.m. closing time at Read 'n Post.

Read 'n Post is located at 1026-B Coast Village Road in the Montecito Country Mart, near the traffic roundabout where Hot Springs Road and Coast Village Road meet. Vons grocery is in the same shopping center. In addition to housing a post office, the Read 'n Post store also sells greeting cards, gifts, books, magazines, newspapers and other items.

To soften the blow of paying taxes, the Read 'n Post store will offer an all-day 10 percent "Tax Day Discount" on greeting cards and gift items on April 15.

"Paying taxes can sometimes be an unhappy experience," Hendrickson said, "so we hope our 10 percent discount on cards and gifts will help turn some frowns into smiles."

Regular post office hours at Read 'n Post are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Weekday store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Two popular eateries in the Montecito Country Mart regularly have evening hours, including April 15. Little Alex's Mexican Grill is open for dinner until 9 p.m., and Rori's Artisanal Creamery is open until 10 p.m., offering a variety of organic ice cream flavors.

"For people who want to celebrate completing their taxes with a delicious dinner and dessert, Little Alex's and Rori's provide the perfect opportunity," Hendrickson said.