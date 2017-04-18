Read ‘n Post to Honor Retiring Robin Machado

Lifelong Montecito resident Robin Machado will be honored at an open house 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in the courtyard of the Montecito Country Mart on Coast Village Road.

Read 'n Post, the card, gift and magazine store where Machado worked for more than 15 years, is sponsoring the open house.

"We know Robin has hundreds of friends because of her warm and outgoing personality, and we invite everyone to join us for this opportunity to say thanks and wish her well as she moves into retirement," said Jan Hendrickson, owner-manager of Read 'n Post.

Machado joined the Read 'n Post staff in May 2001 and worked primarily in the store's post office. She retired Dec. 31, 2016. She and her husband, Aaron Machado, look forward to travel and relaxation during their retirement.

Read 'n Post is at 1026-B Coast Village Road. Complimentary refreshments will be served during the open house.

— Jan Hendrickson for Read 'n Post.